AUSTIN, Texas, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Otso, a financial services company that offers an innovative alternative to traditional commercial lease securitization has been recently selected to join eight other companies in the 2021 REACH Commercial Scale-Up Program. REACH is a unique global real estate technology growth program created by Second Century Ventures, a strategic technology investment fund backed by the National Association of Realtors®. The REACH scale-up program helps technology companies launch into the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets. The program provides education, mentorship, and market exposure to one of the world's largest industries.
Second Century Ventures is the most active global venture fund in real estate technology, operating the award-winning REACH growth program in five major, international markets. The 2021 REACH Commercial program will focus on scaling high-growth potential technology companies in and beyond the commercial real estate sector.
"We have proven success with landlords and tenants adopting Otso across the country, but the REACH Commercial program gives us a unique opportunity to work with investors who truly understand our space," said Otso CEO Josh Feinberg.
"This program also allows us to work alongside many adjacent companies that can help collaborate to grow each other's businesses. We aim to become a core piece of the new financial and technology stacks that landlords, brokerages, and tenants in the ecosystem are leveraging to improve commercial lease outcomes."
Otso currently offers its program for office, retail, and industrial assets on a national basis. The team has plans to leverage strategic partnerships with other SCV and their 130+ other portfolio companies.
ABOUT OTSO
Founded in 2019, Otso writes corporate guarantees on behalf of tenants to provide an alternative to traditional lease securitization. Otso unlocks essential capital for tenants at the inflection point of a new or renewed lease. For Landlords, Otso significantly improves underwriting while greatly enhancing their coverage against the risks of leasing.
