OTTAWA, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Insurtech Platform Kamillio wins the 2021 5-Star Insurance Tech Providers Award by Insurance Business Canada. This award is given every year to recognize technology and software that are of the greatest use to the industry. Morgan Girouard, CEO and Founder of Insurego, an Insurtech software company delivering their platform "Kamillio" to the Canadian and US markets, has been busy signing major clients during the COVID era. The first version was officially released in September 202.
These days consumers are demanding more sensible ways to insure their stuff. Insurego's research suggests that shoppers are fatigued by traditional web forms and lose their patience. The turnaround for a quote takes too long.
Meanwhile, there is no shortage of insurance brokerages in Canada who are attempting to remedy this problem with their "Digital Transformation". Insurego's Kamillio platform consolidates multiple systems providing superior data analytics and streamlined workflows. The Kamillio replaces expensive, inefficient systems with an omnichannel platform.
A study of Insurego's users compared the old way of generating business with Flow. In preliminary trials, 400% more visitors converted into leads. "It sounds like hype, but that is actually a low point estimate we took from a range." Explains Morgan Girouard, "Our goal when making software is to make everything easy. Users shouldn't have to struggle, squint, or learn how your system operates."
About Kamillio:
Kamillio is a turn-key and affordable brokerage insurance platform for any broker, on any website. Its first version, "Powered By Insurego", was officially launched on September 1, 2021.
About Insurego:
Insurego is an Ottawa-based tech start-up that launched its first compare and buy online insurance platform in 2019, welcomed by Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, after raising $5 Million from investors like KYVR Connect. Insurego CEO & Founder Morgan Girouard was awarded Young Broker of the Year by the Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario in 2008. Insurego's proprietary technology provides a modern insurance experience-enhancing sales, marketing and analytics in parallel, something that is new to the Canadian Insurance industry.
Insurego is advised by Kent Carson, an experienced multinational CFO with transactional M&A experience measured in the billions; and Eamonn Garry, who has over 20 years of experience in technology start-ups, including KYVR Connect, and experience taking companies to IPO.
