OTTAWA, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A technology company in Ottawa, Ontario has developed a new integrative web-based healthcare solution for walk-in medical clinics and hospitals. Taleam Systems has developed a prototype solution for healthcare setting which is currently at demonstration stage and they have been working on this idea for 1 year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CEO, Meladul Haq Ahmadzai says, "We worked hard to create a new web-based solution for medical clinics to manage their patient walk-in appointments."
Founded in 2011, the tech business in Ottawa provides computer services to businesses and medical clinics in the national capital region.
Ahmadzai says, "Thanks to god, our business is standing on two feet especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when a lot of companies have either gone bankrupt or closed down."
The new web-based solution is meant for clinics who have walk-in appointments and can benefit right now especially during COVID-19 when there is limited space in the clinic for waiting. Sick patients will be able to benefit from Taleam's solution by helping them to show up for their appointment.
Ahmadzai says, "As far as we know, this level of healthcare solution for managing appointments has not yet been seen by us and we are keen to provide demonstration to any interested clinic or hospital."
Taleam's healthcare solution will provide training to interested healthcare IT staff by integrating a QR code into their walk-in appointment systems. This solution is expected to help patients to know about their appointment with the doctor without having to wait at the clinic.
To learn more about Taleam, visit the website at http://www.taleamsystems.com
Media Contact
Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, Taleam Systems, +1 6139790309, support@taleamsystems.com
SOURCE Taleam Systems