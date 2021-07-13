NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 375, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA BERKS LEHIGH NORTHAMPTON IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA CARBON MONROE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLENTOWN, BETHLEHEM, EASTON, JIM THORPE, READING, AND STROUDSBURG.