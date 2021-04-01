NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A lack of clarity, regulation and common agreement on how to unlock the value of data while protecting people's rights has created a vacuum that is contributing to rising inequality, insecurity and worse health outcomes, amid the pandemic. Debates around data issues are fragmented, becoming ever-more polarised, with compromise and consensus in policy seeming increasingly out of reach.
The Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data's new policy consultation and advocacy campaign aims to change that, and shift the course to stay on track to achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. The Data Values Project draws together research and the practical experiences of people wrestling with the difficult daily trade-offs of developing and implementing data policy to build a new collective global voice on data use, paving the way for policies that harness the power of data for better life outcomes.
"Whether data and technology are the savior or enemy of the Sustainable Development Goals all comes down to our values, our integrity and our collective ability to bring all voices to the debate and mitigate against unfair power dynamics," said Jennifer Oldfield, Director of External Relations at the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data.
The project brings together key players from across sectors to develop policy positions that:
- Engage and include people in data systems that govern their lives
- Drive sustainable and equitable development
- Promote balanced data governance
Kicking-off today, the project is led by the Global Partnership's Technical Advisory Group, a unique convening of experts spanning a diversity of sectors and geographies. It will bring together different perspectives, local experiences and interests in an open dialogue phase through a range of events, discussions and written products. Thematic white papers reflecting the dialogues will be shared over 2021, culminating in the launch of a 2022 manifesto for action.
Technical Advisory Group Chair Joshua Powell, CEO of Development Gateway said: "Building consensus on ethical standards and inclusion among the international data community has never been more critical. The Data Values Project will drive practical action to enable societies across the globe to govern and leverage data for a more sustainable, equitable and inclusive world."
