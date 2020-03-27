NEW YORK, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Out Leadership launched an expanded Out Leadership Cafe with the support of partner Ten Thousand Coffees, offering extended networking and talent development opportunities to members across the globe in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The platform matches professionals based on their career goals for conversation—all online. It's available across our more than 80 Out Leadership member firms, free until the end of 2020.
The Out Leadership Cafe is powered by Ten Thousand Coffees' proprietary Smart Matching technology, that introduces members based on their interests and skillsets. The platform sends introduction emails, conversation starters, and captures data to curate the next introduction to the members' preferences.
The move to remote work has been a major challenge for organizations, which is why OL was quick to expand the partnership. Keeping professionals engaged and focused on development is on the minds of all people leaders. Last year, Cigna reported that remote workers are more likely than non-remote workers to feel alone. Further, lonely workers say they are less engaged and less productive. It's business-critical to provide professionals with the opportunity to network, build relationships and learn from one another to now, more than ever.
Out Leadership is leading the way in digital engagement after a successful pilot supporting 500 LGBT+ professionals, scaling the program to the 15 industries and 80+ member firms where Out Leadership has a presence. CEO, Todd Sears said:
"We know that when our members have connections and networks, they're more successful and engaged. This program will help every member learn and share with others from around the world based on their mutual career goals and interests. Now that we're all remote, it made sense to scale up this tried and true solution."
Sears added, "Professionals are feeling anxious and isolated. Networking events have been canceled and meeting someone to connect over coffee is not as simple as it was 2 months ago. We've had great success with the OutNEXT pilot and are now providing virtual 'coffee chats' to give members networking and learning opportunities no matter where they're working."
Pilot results:
- 95% of members built a new connection that was valuable to their current or future career
- 2,670 developmental experiences were formed between OutNEXT pilot participants based on each members' individual career goals and interests
- Members were most interested in networking to share best practices, mentoring, expanding their network, and furthering diversity and inclusion initiatives
Dave Wilkin, founder, and CEO of Ten Thousand Coffees added:
"Professionals rely on the water cooler or events to make the connections they need to succeed, these are now unavailable and postponed indefinitely. Our platform will provide OUT members with connectivity and virtual development experiences. No matter how far away people may feel, this solution will keep them building new relationships, sharing ideas and feeling connected. Making the OL Cafe available to everyone is a critical move now that the 'water cooler moment' is no longer."
Click this link to learn more about how the OL Café, powered by Ten Thousand Coffees connects your people for talent development.
ABOUT TEN THOUSAND COFFEES
Ten Thousand Coffees is a people-first enterprise talent development platform. Relied on by over 150 Fortune 500 clients like RBC, McKesson, and AIG, the Ten Thousand Coffees proprietary technology smart matches colleagues for developmental relationships and informal learning opportunities at scale. Learn more at tenthousandcoffees.com.
ABOUT OUT LEADERSHIP
Out Leadership is the oldest and largest global LGBT+ business advisory that partners with the world's most influential companies to build business opportunities, cultivate talent, and drive LGBT equality forward. We believe that LGBT+ inclusion positively impacts business results, and that including LGBT+ people at the most senior level of executive leadership builds business. We call this idea Return on Equality™. Comprised of 75 global member firms and dedicated to cross-industry collaboration, Out Leadership is a certified B Corporation. Out Leadership convenes CEOs, business leaders and allies at exclusive invitation only events across 4 continents. Out Leadership also operates three talent initiatives: Quorum, which aims to increase LGBT+ representation on corporate boards; OutNEXT, the first global talent development program for emerging LGBT+ leaders; and OutWOMEN, connecting senior level LGBT+ women in business.