Promoting diversity in the life sciences is not just the right thing to do -- it stimulates innovation. Join this interactive online Vanguard dialogue with Paul Hastings, chair of BIO; CEO of Nkarta and key sponsor of OUTBio!, the biotech industry's largest LGBTQ professionals group.
NEW YORK, June 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vanguard Network will present an online interactive dialogue on the contributions of LGBTQ professionals in biotech and life sciences. The June 21 event, from 5 to 6 pm ET, will feature Paul Hastings, a leading advocate for diversity and driver of OUTBio!, the largest LGBTQ professionals group in the industry.
The dialogue is an opportunity for life sciences and biotech leaders to share their insights on enhancing diversity in the industry, and the role of executive sponsors and support organizations.
Paul Hastings, is Chair of BIO and CEO and Chairman of NKarta Therapeutics. He plays a critical role in OUTBio!, which empowers LGBTQ professionals through networking, education, advocacy, professional development and peer support.
"While LGBTQ professionals make their mark all year long, Pride Month is a fitting time to recognize their contributions to biotech and life sciences," said Ken Banta, founder and principal of the Vanguard Network. "No one can speak with more authority about the value derived from LGBTQ professionals than Paul Hastings."
The conversation is one of an array of membership benefits of the Vanguard Network, which organizes events, publishes content and connects C-suite leaders.
Ken Banta is a top management advisor who works with CEOs and senior executives on leadership, organizational transformation and corporate positioning. Ken has helped to lead eleven successful global transformations and turnarounds, and has advised on many more. He writes regularly for HBR and is a Contributing Author of "HBR's 10 Must Reads for CEOs."
Vanguard's roster of more than 100 advisors and session leaders includes David Pyott, past CEO of Allergan, Ashley McEvoy (J&J), Jeremy Levin, Chair and CEO of Ovid Therapeutics, Cameron Durrant, (Humanigen), and Tom Sabatino, GC of Tenneco and past GC of Aetna, United Airlines, Walgreens and Schering-Plough.
