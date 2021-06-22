NOVI, Mich., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mid-May, Berkshire eSupply hosted an outdoor event with Covid precautions to roll out a soft launch of its new global BESN network. BESN is the newly expanded network group by Berkshire eSupply, which stands for "Berkshire eSupply Network." This network is not only a buying group for independent distributors, but also a global selling group, created to service customers in the US, Canada and anywhere in the world.
The event was invite-only at BESN's new distribution center and corporate headquarters in Novi, Michigan. It was hosted by Berkshire eSupply's leadership team and close to fifty suppliers and hundreds of network distribution companies were in attendance.
The Network's ideal prospects are current Berkshire eSupply distributor customers and independent industrial distributors who want to expand their product offering, eCommerce capabilities, national account coverage and reach. Network membership is available in most countries.
The backbone of BESN is comprised of Berkshire eSupply's eCommerce tools, inventory, fulfillment and technology solutions.
"Network Power" is the term BESN uses to describe the ability for members to act as one to create more opportunities for sales, nationwide and worldwide. This differs quite a bit from the traditional buying group which may not provide sales opportunities nor inventory and fulfillment. BESN also provides all the category management, buying, inventory stock and eCommerce tools created specifically for MROP distribution. There is nothing else like BESN in the market.
The premise of BESN is, "the whole is greater than the sum of the parts." By expanding the network's supply chain to more global manufacturers and distributors, BESN has vastly increased its product offering and its global shipping capabilities so their members can sell more, to even more customers.
BESN is being rolled out selectively in the USA now.
About Berkshire eSupply and BESN Network
At Berkshire eSupply we keep it simple. Berkshire eSupply, affiliated with the renowned Berkshire Hathaway group, is a national wholesale and distribution enterprise in the metalworking, maintenance, repair, and operation supplies(MRO) business sector. With Berkshire eSupply Network(BESN) each distributor member functions independently to serve customers and provide a broad spectrum of technological solutions including outstanding products and brands within its geographical territory, and across the USA to serve national accounts through the Network. BESN's supply chain is comprised of thousands of companies across the globe including PTSolutions, offering global resources for brands, products and drop shipping to anywhere in the world.
Members of the BESN Network work together to support global and national customers with MRO products and technology solutions, combining to form a powerful procurement arm and selling arm. Network members remain independent and local yet act as national distribution companies. BESN corporate headquarters are located at its ultra-modern, state of the art, fully automated, distribution center in Novi, Michigan. The company also operates hub warehouses in Los Angeles, California, and Houston, Texas.
