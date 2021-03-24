MINNEAPOLIS, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Outdoor GreatRoom Company™ launches its first-ever Virtual Showroom Experience.
Powered by virtual software 3DVista, the new Virtual Showroom is an immersive way for guests to discover new and popular outdoor living products manufactured by The Outdoor GreatRoom Company (OGC). The Brooks Fire Table and 30-inch Cove Bowl are a few popular products featured in the tour.
The Virtual Showroom incorporates lifestyle videos, informational handouts, and product page website links to deliver a personalized interaction between sales representatives, partnered businesses, and consumers. Easy-to-use buttons and an engaging visual interface are included to create a seamless experience.
The creation of the OGC's Virtual Tour is largely in response to tradeshows and in-person events cancelled due to the pandemic. It now serves as an impactful tool for educating customers on OGC product offerings.
"In any ordinary year, The OGC travels around the country to visit dealers and attend tradeshows, such as Casual Market and HPBExpo," said Sales Manager David Shimek. "The Virtual Showroom allows even more dealers, sales representatives, and distributors to see our new products and interact with them in an innovative way."
OGC dealers and distributors can now utilize the Virtual Showroom to share product information with eager homeowners in a safe and comfortable manner.
"The ability for customers to browse the OGC's line of gas fire pit tables from the convenience of their homes, especially in a time when physical showrooms may have limited hours or occupancy, is invaluable," said Eastern Sales Representative Marc Hardesty.
The Virtual Tour is live and available for use. Visit here to take a trip to The Outdoor GreatRoom Company's showroom headquartered in Burnsville, MN. Contact sales@outdoorrooms.com for a guided tour with one of our representatives.
ABOUT THE OUTDOOR GREATROOM COMPANY
The Outdoor GreatRoom Company manufactures innovative, upscale products with design appeal for indoor and outdoor living spaces. Products include gas fire pits and gas fire tables, ready-to-finish fire pits and fireplaces, outdoor kitchen islands, outdoor gas fireplaces, indoor electric fireplaces, outdoor patio furniture, mantels, custom, and commercial-grade products. Visit http://www.outdoorrooms.com for more information.
