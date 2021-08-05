OUTFRONT Media Logo. (PRNewsFoto/OUTFRONT Media Inc.)

OUTFRONT Media Logo. (PRNewsFoto/OUTFRONT Media Inc.)

 By OUTFRONT Media Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.10 per share payable on September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2021.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:

Investors



Media

Gregory Lundberg



Courtney Richards

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



PR & Events Specialist

(212) 297-6441



(646) 876-9404

greg.lundberg@outfront.com



courtney.richards@outfront.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-media-announces-quarterly-dividend-301349786.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.