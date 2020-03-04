DUBLIN, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Construction Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The data center construction market is currently at the forefront of several innovations, which aim to enhance operational efficiencies, reduce power consumption, and decrease carbon emissions in facilities. The adoption of energy-efficient infrastructure and monitoring solutions has increased considerably in the market. Facilities with high-power consumption are being consolidated, and service providers are shifting toward efficient colocation facilities and cloud platforms.
Key Market Insights Include
- The report provides the following insights into the global data center construction market during the forecast period 2020-2025.
- It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the market.
- The report provides the latest analysis of share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
- It offers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.
- The study offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.
The data center construction market is witnessing an increase in mergers and acquisitions, which are increasing market reach and product expansion. A few prominent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the industry including Compass's acquisition of Root data center and EcoDataCenter and Fortlax merger, and Princeton Digital Group acquisition of 70% Stake in XL Axiata's Data Center.
Liquid cooling technology is gaining popularity among high-computing facilities to support Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data analytics. These technologies require powerful computing capability for their TPU, where the heat generated exceeds the cooling limit, thus need efficient cooling to keep the chips functional. Vendors operating in the liquid immersion and direct liquid cooling market are strengthening their offerings through multiple OEM partnerships. Server suppliers are providing direct-to-chip cooling server racks to run AI and machine learning workloads. Hence, it is expected that vendors operating in providing traditional cooling systems are partnering with liquid immersion and direct-liquid cooling vendors to support existing customers in deploying HPC clusters worldwide.
The following factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the data center construction market during the forecast period:
- Cloud Adoption Fuels Data Center Market
- Increasing Demand for Big Data & IoT Investments
- Availability of Power Resources & Tax Incentives
- Procurement of Renewable Energy
- Emergence of Nickle-Zinc & Lithium-ion Batteries in Data Centers
The report considers the present scenario of the data center construction market during the forecast period and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report profiles and examines leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.
Key Vendor Analysis
The electrical data center infrastructure market has become highly competitive owing to the increased interest shown by operators in procuring energy-efficient infrastructure solutions. ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are the leading players in power infrastructure. The data center cooling market comprises both global and local providers. Several cooling infrastructure providers are offering specific products or a complete range of infrastructure solutions for the facilities. Over the past few years, the growing consumption of electricity by data center cooling units has led to multiple innovations. Vendors are focusing on following sustainability practices in the facilities. Construction and design are critical for operators to adhere to standards regulatory standards.
Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Eaton
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
Prominent Data Center Contractors
- AECOM
- Bouygues
- DPR Construction
- Holder Construction
- Jacobs Engineering
- Mercury Engineering
- M+W Group
Prominent Data Center Investors
- Apple
- AWS (Amazon Web Services)
- CyrusOne
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- GDS Holdings
- Interxion
- Microsoft
- NTT Communications
