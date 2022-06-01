DUBLIN, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Denmark Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Social Commerce industry in Denmark has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased e-commerce penetration and rising social commerce adoption in small cities.
According to Q1 2022 Social Commerce Survey, social commerce industry in Denmark is expected to grow by 28.7% on annual basis to reach US$800.4 million in 2022.
The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 23.4% during 2022-2028. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$800.4 million in 2022 to reach US$2712.6 million by 2028.
Scope
This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of social commerce in Denmark. Below is a summary of key market segments:
Denmark Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028
Denmark Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028
Denmark Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028
- Clothing & Footwear
- Beauty and Personal Care
- Food & Grocery
- Appliances and Electronics
- Home Improvement
- Others
Denmark Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028
- B2B
- B2C
- C2C
Denmark Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028
- Mobile
- Desktop
Denmark Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028
- Domestic
- Cross Border
- Tier-1 Cities
- Tier-2 Cities
- Tier-3 Cities
Denmark Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028
- Credit Card
- Debit Card
- Bank Transfer
- Prepaid Card
- Digital & Mobile Wallet
- Other Digital Payment
- Cash
Denmark Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2021
- By Age
- By Income Level
- By Gender
