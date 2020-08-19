DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Camera Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Camera market is expected to reach $13.83 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during 2019 to 2026. The automotive camera is an onboard camera, which is designed to capture the highest quality video to extend visibility for enhancing the safety of the driver. These cameras are majorly used to assist the driver for parking, to assess vehicle performance, for night vision, and to gather critical evidence. Furthermore, they are embedded with advanced computer vision algorithms, which extract meaningful data from the captured images to assist the driver for various purposes, and play a crucial role in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
Factors such as growing consumer demand for active safety systems, increasing penetration of camera-based convenience features in luxury vehicles, and government initiatives related to vehicle safety features in economically-advanced countries are driving the market growth. Though, the high cost of implementation of multi-camera systems is restraining the market. Rising development for autonomous systems, increasing demand for electric vehicles (EV), and high growth potential of multi-camera systems in emerging markets are creating ample opportunities across the globe.
Based on electric vehicle, the battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period owing to the factors such as the rise in ecological imbalance due to excessive carbon emission, strict emission norms by the governments, and less energy consumption. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of luxury features such as traffic sign recognition and pedestrian detection in BEVs is expected to boost the automotive camera market.
The key vendors mentioned are Aptiv, Autoliv, Clarion, Continental, Denso, Ficosa, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd, Magna, Mobileye, OmniVision Technologies, Robert Bosch, Samsung Electro Mechanics, Stonkam Co. Ltd, Valeo, Veoneer, and ZF.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How this market evolved since the year 2018
- Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope
- Key Market Developments and financials of the key players
- Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants
- SWOT Analysis of the key players
- Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Automotive Camera Market, By View Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Multi-Camera System
5.3 Single View System
6 Global Automotive Camera Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Digital Camera
6.3 Infrared Camera
6.4 Thermal Camera
7 Global Automotive Camera Market, By Level of Autonomy
7.1 Introduction
7.2 L1 Camera Unit
7.3 L2 & L3 Camera Unit
7.4 L4 Camera Unit
7.5 L5 Camera Unit
8 Global Automotive Camera Market, By Sales Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
8.3 After Market
9 Global Automotive Camera Market, By Vehicle Type and Class
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Light Commercial Vehicle
9.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
9.4 Passenger Cars
9.5 Utility Vehicles
10 Global Automotive Camera Market, By Electric Vehicle
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
10.3 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)
10.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
10.5 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)
11 Global Automotive Camera Market, By Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Mono
11.3 Sensing Camera
11.4 Stereo
11.5 Trifocal
11.6 Front View Camera
11.7 In-Vehicle Camera
11.8 Side View Camera
11.9 Rear View Camera
11.10 Advanced Video Management System (AVMS) Camera
11.11 Driving Recorder
12 Global Automotive Camera Market, By Application
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Adaptive Cruise Control System
12.3 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)
12.4 Autonomous Emergency Braking System
12.5 Blind Spot Detection
12.6 Driver Monitoring System
12.7 Lane Departure Warning System
12.8 Night Vision System
12.9 Park Assist System
12.10 Intelligent Headlight Control
12.11 Pedestrian Detection System
12.12 Road Sign Recognition
13 Global Automotive Camera Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.3 Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.5 South America
13.6 Middle East & Africa
14 Strategic Benchmarking
15 Vendors Landscape
15.1 Aptiv
15.2 Autoliv
15.3 Clarion
15.4 Continental
15.5 Denso
15.6 Ficosa
15.7 Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd
15.8 Magna
15.9 Mobileye
15.10 OmniVision Technologies
15.11 Robert Bosch
15.12 Samsung Electro Mechanics
15.13 Stonkam Co. Ltd
15.14 Valeo
15.15 Veoneer
15.16 ZF
