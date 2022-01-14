DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.
The report provides the revenue of the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2020 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market for the forecast period.
The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market.
Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market.
The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market. The next section of the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market report highlights the USPs such as standards for cell authentication and characteristics, list of cell line providers, key industry events (mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, etc.), key product/brand analysis, and COVID-19 pandemic impact on industry (value chain and short/mid/long-term impact), and key success factors of top players operating in the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market.
The report also delves into the competition landscape of the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market. Key players operating in the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, strategic overview, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market profiled in this report.
Key Questions Answered in Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market Report
- What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
- What are the revenue share projections of key segments of the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market during the forecast period?
- Which segment is likely to lead the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market in terms of revenue by 2031?
- How technological developments are widening the scope for the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market?
- What is the market position of different companies operating in the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Test Type Definition
4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Global Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031
4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)
5. Key Insights
5.1. Standards for Cell Authentication and Characteristics
5.2. List of Cell Line Providers
5.3. Key Industry Events (mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, etc.)
5.4. Key Product/Brand Analysis
5.5. COVID-19 Pandemics Impact on Industry (value chain and short / mid /long term impact)
6. Global Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market Analysis and Forecast, by Test Type
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings / Developments
6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Test Type, 2017-2031
6.3.1. Karyotype
6.3.2. Short Tandem Repeat (STR) Analysis
6.3.3. Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Analysis
6.3.4. Others
6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Test Type
7. Global Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Key Findings / Developments
7.3. Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031
7.3.1. Microbial Contamination
7.3.2. Cell Line Identity
7.3.3. Genetic Stability
7.3.4. Virus Testing
7.3.5. Others
7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application
8. Global Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user
8.1. Introduction & Definition
8.2. Key Findings / Developments
8.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2031
8.3.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
8.3.2. Academic & Research Institutes
8.3.3. Others
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user
9. Global Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region
9.2.1. North America
9.2.2. Europe
9.2.3. Asia
9.2.4. Latin America
9.2.5. Middle East & Africa
9.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Country/Sub-region/Region
10. North America Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market Analysis and Forecast
11. Europe Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market Analysis and Forecast
12. Asia Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market Analysis and Forecast
13. Latin America Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market Analysis and Forecast
14. Middle East & Africa Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market Analysis and Forecast
15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)
15.2. Market Share Analysis By Company (2020)
15.3. Company Profiles
15.3.1. Bio-Synthesis, Inc.
15.3.1.1. Company Description
15.3.1.2. Business Overview
15.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis
15.3.2. Cell Line Genetics, Inc.
15.3.2.1. Company Description
15.3.2.2. Business Overview
15.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis
15.3.3. Charles River Laboratories
15.3.3.1. Company Description
15.3.3.2. Business Overview
15.3.3.3. Financial Overview
15.3.3.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.4. DNA Forensics Lab India
15.3.4.1. Company Description
15.3.4.2. Business Overview
15.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis
15.3.5. Eurofins Genomics (Eurofins Scientific)
15.3.5.1. Company Description
15.3.5.2. Business Overview
15.3.5.3. Financial Overview
15.3.5.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.6. GenomeScan
15.3.6.1. Company Description
15.3.6.2. Business Overview
15.3.6.3. SWOT Analysis
15.3.7. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
15.3.7.1. Company Description
15.3.7.2. Business Overview
15.3.7.3. Financial Overview
15.3.7.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.8. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
15.3.8.1. Company Description
15.3.8.2. Business Overview
15.3.8.3. Financial Overview
15.3.8.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.9. Microsynth AG
15.3.9.1. Company Description
15.3.9.2. Business Overview
15.3.9.3. SWOT Analysis
15.3.10. NorthGene Limited (Biofortuna Limited)
15.3.10.1. Company Description
15.3.10.2. Business Overview
15.3.10.3. SWOT Analysis
15.3.11. Perfectus Biomed Limited
15.3.11.1. Company Description
15.3.11.2. Business Overview
15.3.11.3. SWOT Analysis
15.3.12. Promega Corporation
15.3.12.1. Company Description
15.3.12.2. Business Overview
15.3.12.3. Financial Overview
15.3.12.4. Strategic Overview
15.3.12.5. SWOT Analysis
15.3.13. SGS SA
15.3.13.1. Company Description
15.3.13.2. Business Overview
15.3.13.3. Financial Overview
15.3.13.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.14. Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC. (Merck KGaA)
15.3.14.1. Company Description
15.3.14.2. Business Overview
15.3.14.3. Financial Overview
15.3.14.4. Strategic Overview
15.3.14.5. SWOT Analysis
15.3.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
15.3.15.1. Company Description
15.3.15.2. Business Overview
15.3.15.3. Financial Overview
15.3.15.4. Strategic Overview
15.3.15.5. SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6c5bux
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-cell-line-authentication-and-characterization-tests-global-market-to-2031---by-test-type-application-end-user-and-region-301461170.html
SOURCE Research and Markets