The "Consumer Electronics Market, By Device Type: Consumer Electronic Device, Wearable Device, Smart Home Device, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report
Consumer electronics or otherwise known as home electronics are electronics meant for personal use, normally at home. Consumer electronics consist of electronic appliances used for communication, entertainment, and also recreational purposes. Mostly referred to as white goods because of the fact that most products being manufactured in black or neutral colors are housed in dark or black casing.
More advanced white electronics appliances usually come with flashy advertisements, which is another reason for the popularity of these appliances. The new trends in consumer electronics products are discovered every day and their effects on the industry are remarkable.
Market Dynamics
Increasing number of smartphone users is expected to boost the global consumer electronics market growth over the forecast period. As per the Pew Research Center, in 2019, around 81% of people in the U.S. had smartphones, increasing from 68% in 2015. According to the same source, tablet users in the U.S. increased from 34% in 2013 to 52% in 2019. This, in turn, has increased the demand for advanced smartphones and tablets.
Furthermore, growing popularity of modern consumer electronics in Asia Pacific is expected to accelerate growth of the global consumer electronics market in the near future.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the consumer electronics market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global consumer electronics market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, LG Electronics Co. Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Inc. (HP), Apple Inc., Sony Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global consumer electronics market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global consumer electronics market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Device Type
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Industry Trend
- Merger and Acquisitions
- New System Launch/Approval
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Consumer Electronics Market
4. Global Consumer Electronics Market, By Device Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Billion)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028(%)
- Segment Trends
- Consumer Electronic Device
- Smartphone
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
- Feature Phone
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
- Tablets
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
- Other TVs
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
- Smart TV
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
- Set-top Box
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
- Personal Computer
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
- Digital Camcorder & Camera
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
- Digital Media Adapter
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
- DVRs
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
- Game Console
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
- Printer
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
- Other Consumer Electronic Device
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
- Wearable Device
- Smart Accessory
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
- Other Wearable Device
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
- Smart Home Device
- Smart Kitchen Appliances
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
- Security & HVAC System
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
5. Global Consumer Electronics Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Billion)
6. Competitive Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Panasonic Corporation.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Toshiba Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- LG Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Hewlett-Packard Inc. (HP)
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Apple Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Sony Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
7. Section
