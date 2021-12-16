DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Morocco Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Morocco Data Center Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities Market Report
Morocco data center market size will witness investments of USD 328 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.33% during 2021-2026
Morocco data center market is among the rapidly growing markets in Africa. The country is one of the most prominent Fintech hubs in the Africa region and has witnessed significant growth in terms of digital transformation. Morocco also ranks higher than other African countries such as Kenya, South Africa, and Namibia in the "Ease of Doing Business Index" by the World Bank. The data center market includes more than five unique third-party data center service providers operating about 9 facilities
Market Outlook
- The rising number of consumers and growth in internet usage have led to an increase in Morocco's data traffic. The country is also witnessing the deployment of technologies such as cloud, IoT, and big data.
- COVID19 had been a significant growth enabler for Morocco's cloud market, with many enterprises migrating their workloads to the cloud.
- Increased connectivity through submarine cable deployments will further boost data center growth in the country. As of now, Morocco has around five submarine cables either already deployed or under development.
- In February 2021, Moov Africa announced its plans to deploy a new submarine cable system with a length of more than 8,000 km to boost connectivity and connect Morocco with Togo, Gabon, Benin, and Cote d'Ivoire.
Key Highlights
- Morocco promotes foreign investments and provides support for investments with its macro-economic policies and other incentives for investors.
- Casablanca is the primary data center hub in Morocco, housing most of the data centers in Morocco.
- The location of Morocco is beneficial for the generation of renewable energy via solar power, which the country expects to harness in the coming years.
- In 2020, N+ONE Datacenters was one of the major investors in the Morocco data center market. Other revenue contributors to the market include inwi, Maroc Telecom, and Etix Everywhere.
Vendor Landscape
- In August 2019, Maroc Telecom announced a deal with the government to invest more than USD 1 billion to develop and improve the telecom infrastructure over the next three years.
- Some major data center investors in the country include Orange, N+ONE Datacenters, inwi, and Medasys, which provide colocation and cloud-based services across the country.
- In February 2021, Mohammed VI Polytechnic University in Rabat (UM6P) opened its new data center to host one of the most powerful supercomputers in Africa, Toubkal.
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Legrand
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv Group.
Data Center Investors
- Africa Data Centres
- inwi
- N+ONE Datacenters
- Orange Business Services
Report Coverage:
This report analyses the Morocco data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and data center investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:
Existing vs. Upcoming Data Centers
- Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Casablanca
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
Morocco Data Center Investment Coverage
- Infrastructure Type
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
- IT Infrastructure
- Server
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches and Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Market Segmentation by Cooling systems
- CRAC and CRAH Units
- Chillers
- Cooling Towers, Condensors, and Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- General Construction
- Building Development
- Installation and Commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
- Tier Segments
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Why You Should Buy
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Morocco colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Morocco by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Morocco data center market size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Morocco
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 9
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 1
- Coverage: 5 Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Morocco
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2026)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- The Morocco data center market investments are classified as IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecasting.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.
Key Questions Answered:
1. How big is the Morocco data center Market?
2. Who are the key Investors in the Morocco data center market?
3. What is the expected CAGR for the Morocco data center market during the forecast period?
4. How many are existing and upcoming facilities present in Morocco?
5. What is the COVID-19 impact on the data center market in Morocco?
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 : Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers In Morocco
- 9+ Unique Data Center Properties
- Data Center IT Load Capacity
- Data Center White Floor Area Space
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
- Cities Covered
- Casablanca
- Other Cities
Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities In Morocco
- Data Center Investments
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market In Morocco
- Colocation Services Market in Morocco
- Retail Colocation vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
- Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons
Chapter 4: Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Trends
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation
- IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Chapter 7: Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Construction Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
Chapter 8: Appendix
- Market Derivation
- Quantitative Summary
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4l1uk7
