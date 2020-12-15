DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geographic Information System (GIS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global geographic information system (GIS) market grew at a CAGR of around 11% during 2014-2019. The geographic information system (GIS) is a system that gathers, manages, and examines data related to positions on the earth's surface. It integrates different data formats, including cartographic, photographic, and digital data, which enables users to understand topographical information and relationships better. As a result, GIS software is used for mapping, accident analysis, rerouting design, transportation planning, disaster management and mitigation, landslide hazard zonation and navigation. These functions are performed by analyzing spatial information and visually organizing layers of data using 3D maps.
GIS maps can be easily shared and embedded in apps to be accessed virtually by anyone, anywhere. These systems also help in gaining a better insight into spatial patterns and relationships while lowering costs, enabling better decision-making and improving overall management performance. Consequently, GIS is used across diverse industries, ranging from education, and military and defense to agriculture, forestry, and real estate. In the military and defense sector, GIS is used in location intelligence, logistics management and spy satellites. The utilization of GIS has also increased in the agriculture sector for precision farming, soil mapping and analyzing crop productivity.
Moreover, with the advancements in the technology, key players are integrating artificial intelligence (AI) with GIS. For instance, the advent of geospatial artificial intelligence (GeoAI) that uses AI to extract information from spatial big data has helped governments in developing smart cities, planning urban infrastructure and tracking changes in an area over time. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global geographic information system (GIS) market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Incorporated, Caliper Corporation (PSI Services LLC), Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp), Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., General Electric Company, Geosoft Inc. (Seequent Ltd.), Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies Inc., SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., Topcon Corporation and Trimble Inc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global geographic information system (GIS) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global geographic information system (GIS) market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the function?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the device?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global geographic information system (GIS) market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
