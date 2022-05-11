DUBLIN, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Compressor Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the compressor services value chain as most countries restricted the movement of personnel, affecting compressor servicing to a certain degree. This study on the global compressor services market provides an overview of key market trends, total and regional revenues, and growth areas until 2025.
The study covers the market share of leading participants, growth, and action items for vendors to retain and increase their market shares. The study also highlights the latest technology trends, market opportunities, and requirement changes in various end-user markets in the COVID-19 era, analyzing the roles of the industrial internet of things and digital transformation, maintenance, and energy efficiency needs. Key vendors in the oil-free compressor market include Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, BOGE Compressed Air Systems, Hitachi's Sullair, Kaeser Kompressoren, and ELGi Equipments.
The regions covered in this research service include North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Competition among leading vendors has always been stiff as most suppliers realize the importance of compressor services in generating revenue; some companies have already implemented initiatives to capitalize on servicing opportunities.
The study's target audience includes compressor manufacturers seeking to understand the factors (drivers and restraints) affecting market growth and distributors targeting vital industries for new projects. End-user sectors covered in the study include oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, power generation, food and beverage, and life sciences.
