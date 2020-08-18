DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Communication and Networking - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Optical Communication and Networking market accounted for $17.66 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $38.91 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are increasing demand for IoT devices, the growing popularity of cloud-based services, and the need for faster communication. However, the complexity of networks is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Optical communication is a type of communication which uses light for the transmission of the signal to the remote end, instead of electrical current. Optical networking is a means of communication that makes use of signals encoded onto light to broadcast information among various nodes of a telecommunications network.
By technology, the wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the simplicity of its architecture and ability to cancel signal during the process of transmission. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to a large number of data centres in the region.
Some of the key players in Optical Communication and Networking Market include Ericsson, Mitsubishi Electronics, Fujitsu Optical Components, Cisco, Huawei Technologies Co, Oclaro, Broadcom, Corning, Calix, Juniper Networks, ECI Telecom, Lumentum Operations, Coriant, ADVA Optical Networking, NeoPhotonics, ADTRAN, Ciena, Finisar, Nokia, and Arista Networks.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Optical Communication and Networking Market, By Network Connectivity
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Long-Haul
5.3 Metro
5.4 Access
6 Global Optical Communication and Networking Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Optical Switches
6.2.1.1 Electro-optical Switch
6.2.1.2 All-optical Switch
6.2.2 Optical Fibers
6.2.2.1 Multimode Fiber
6.2.2.2 Single-mode Fiber
6.2.3 Optical Circulators
6.2.4 Optical Amplifiers
6.2.4.1 Semiconductor Optical Amplifiers
6.2.4.2 Erbium-doped Fiber Amplifiers
6.2.4.3 Fiber Raman Amplifiers
6.2.5 Optical Splitters
6.2.6 Optical Transceivers
6.2.6.1 SFP+ & SFP28
6.2.6.2 SFF & SFP
6.2.6.3 QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP14, and QSFP28
6.2.6.4 CFP, CFP2, and CFP4
6.2.6.5 CXP
6.2.6.6 XFP
6.2.7 Optical Sensors
6.2.8 Other Hardwares
6.2.8.1 Optical Aggregators
6.2.8.2 Optical Filters
6.3 Software
6.4 Services
7 Global Optical Communication and Networking Market, By Data Rate
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Upto 40G
7.3 Greater than 40G and Less than 100G
7.4 Greater than 100G
8 Global Optical Communication and Networking Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Fiber Channels
8.3 Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH) or Synchronous Optical Networking (SONET)
8.4 Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM)
8.4.1 Coarse Wavelength Division Multiplexing (CWDM)
8.4.2 Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM)
9 Global Optical Communication and Networking Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cable/Broadcasting
9.3 Enterprise
9.4 Telecom
9.5 Data Center
10 Global Optical Communication and Networking Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Commercial
10.3 Industrial
10.4 Government
11 Global Optical Communication and Networking Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Ericsson
13.2 Mitsubishi Electronics
13.3 Fujitsu Optical Components
13.4 Cisco
13.5 Huawei Technologies Co
13.6 Oclaro
13.7 Broadcom
13.8 Corning
13.9 Calix
13.10 Juniper Networks
13.11 ECI Telecom
13.12 Lumentum Operations
13.13 Coriant
13.14 ADVA Optical Networking
13.15 NeoPhotonics
13.16 ADTRAN
13.17 Ciena
13.18 Finisar
13.19 Nokia
13.20 Arista Networks
