The global terrestrial laser scanning market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. A terrestrial laser scanning system, also known as terrestrial LiDAR (light detection and ranging), is contact-free measuring equipment that collects dense point clouds of objects. It processes the data captured and assigns color, reflectance value and X, Y, Z coordinates to each point. It comprises a laser, keypad, scanner, mobile device, operating software and a TCP/IP interface. The terrestrial laser scanning system is a new and efficient technology being used for digitalizing large objects as well as preserving and sustaining heritage buildings.
Terrestrial laser scanning systems offer high accuracy, faster data capture and positioning simplicity as compared to conventional measurement methods. There is currently a rise in the need for efficient real-time data collection equipment in the construction, oil and gas, and manufacturing industries. Consequently, the sales of terrestrial laser scanning systems are increasing worldwide, as it helps end users in reducing process costs by reducing the time taken for the completion of a project. Apart from this, the escalating demand for surveys and 3D laser scanning in the infrastructure industry, especially in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East, is accelerating the growth of the market.
Furthermore, the leading market players are introducing improved and user-friendly terrestrial laser scanning systems that enable organizations to deploy less costly field labor. However, the market is experiencing negative growth on account of surging cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the consequent lockdowns imposed by governments of various countries, disruptions in supply chains and temporary closure of the manufacturing units. The market is anticipated to grow once normalcy is regained. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global terrestrial laser scanning market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3D Systems Inc., Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH, Creaform Inc. (AMETEK), FARO Technologies Inc., Fugro N.V, Hexagon AB, Leica Geosystems, Maptek, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc. and Zoller + Frohlich GmbH.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global terrestrial laser scanning market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What is the impact of COVID-19 on global terrestrial laser scanning market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the laser type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global terrestrial laser scanning market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Solution
6.1 Scanning Systems
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Scanning Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Phase-Shift
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Pulse-Based
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Optical Triangulation
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Laser Type
8.1 Diode
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Fiber
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Solid-State
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Building Information Modeling
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Topological Survey
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Forestry and Agricultural Survey
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Mining Survey
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Construction Survey
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Research and Engineering
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Construction
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
9.8 Others
9.8.1 Market Trends
9.8.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Germany
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 France
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 United Kingdom
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 Italy
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Spain
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Others
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 India
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 Japan
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Indonesia
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Australia
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Others
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Mexico
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Brazil
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Argentina
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4.4 Others
10.4.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 3D Systems Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Creaform Inc. (AMETEK)
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 FARO Technologies Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.5 Fugro N.V.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Hexagon AB
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Leica Geosystems
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Maptek
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Teledyne Technologies Inc.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Topcon Corporation
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.13 Trimble Inc.
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13.3 Financials
14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.14 Zoller + Frohlich GmbH
14.3.14.1 Company Overview
14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
