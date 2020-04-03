DUBLIN, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market by Type (2D AOI, 3D AOI), Technology (Inline AOI, Offline AOI), Industry (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical Devices, Aerospace & Defense) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The AOI system market was valued at USD 610 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1,583 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.0% during 2020-2025.
Major factors fueling the growth of the market include increasing demand for consumer electronics, increasing need for high-quality electronic components, demand for higher productivity by electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies, and growing demand for AOI systems in automotive electronics.
Inline AOI accounted for a larger share of automated optical inspection (AOI) system market in 2019.
Inline AOI systems offer a higher rate of PCB inspection, which is ideal for electronics manufacturing companies involved in high volume production. Hence, most large manufacturing companies install multiple inline AOI systems in their production lines to speed up the inspection process.
Consumer Electronics segment to hold a major share of automated optical inspection (AOI) system market during the forecast period.
The consumer electronics segment is expected to hold the largest share of the overall automated optical inspection (AOI) system market during the forecast period. The miniaturization of electronic gadgets has further increased the complexity of internal circuits and components. To efficiently inspect complex PCBs of small and compact consumer electronic devices, manufacturers are increasingly using advanced AOI systems to offer high-quality products to customers.
APAC to be the largest market for automated optical inspection (AOI) systems during the forecast period.
APAC is the leading region for the global PCB production market, with countries such as China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea. The increase in the high-volume manufacturing of PCBs creates a demand for AOI systems with faster inspection speed.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Overview Of The AOI System Market
4.2 AOI System Market, By Type
4.3 AOI System Market, By Technology
4.4 AOI System Market, By Industry And Region
4.5 AOI System Market, By Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Demand For Consumer Electronics
5.2.1.2 Increasing Need For High-Quality Electronic Components
5.2.1.3 Demand For Higher Productivity By Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Companies
5.2.1.4 Growing Demand For AOI Systems In Automotive Electronics
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Installation Cost Of AOI Systems
5.2.2.2 False Call Rate Of Image-Based AOI Systems
5.2.2.3 Requirement Of Highly Skilled Personnel
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Newer Applications For AOI Systems Apart From Pcb Inspection
5.2.3.2 Emergence Of Smart Technology
5.2.3.3 Growing Demand For AOI Systems For The Inspection Of Ic Substrates
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Requirement Of Sophisticated Hardware And Software Systems To Handle A Large Amount Of Data
5.2.4.2 Availability Of Superior Inspection Technology As A Substitute
5.2.4.3 Lack Of Awareness Regarding Recent Technological Innovations In The AOI Ecosystem
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Regulations And Standards In Electronic Manufacturing
5.4.1 Restriction Of Hazardous Substance (ROHS)
5.4.2 Waste Of Electronic And Electrical Equipment (WEEE)
5.4.3 European Conformity (CE)
5.4.4 Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA)
6 Artificial Intelligence (AI) In AOI System
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Advantages Of AI In AOI
6.1.2 Disadvantages Of AI In AOI
6.2 Technology Providers
6.2.1 Opto Engineering
6.2.2 G4 Technology
6.2.3 Bosch
7 Elements Of The AOI System
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Elements Of An AOI System
7.2.1 Camera System
7.2.1.1 Monochrome Camera
7.2.1.2 Color Camera
7.2.2 Lighting System
7.2.2.1 Fluorescent Lighting
7.2.2.2 Led Lighting
7.2.2.3 Uv (Ultraviolet) Or Ir (Infrared) Lighting
7.2.3 Computer System
7.2.4 Software
7.3 Defect Detection Process
7.3.1 Image Comparison
7.3.1.1 Cad Data
7.3.1.2 Golden Board Image
7.3.1.3 Classification Process Of An Image
7.3.2 Algorithm-Based Detection
7.4 Types Of Pcbs Used For Defect Detection
7.4.1 Single-Sided Pcb
7.4.1.1 Application Of Single-Sided Pcb
7.4.2 Double-Sided Pcb
7.4.2.1 Application Of Double-Sided Pcb
7.4.3 Multilayer Pcb
7.4.3.1 Application Of Multilayer Pcb
7.4.4 High-Density Interconnect (Hdi) Boards
7.4.4.1 Application Of High-Density Interconnect Boards
7.4.5 Flexible Pcb
7.4.5.1 Application Of Flexible Pcbs
7.4.6 Rigid Flexible Pcb
7.4.6.1 Application Of Rigid Flexible Pcb
7.4.7 Ic Substrate
7.4.7.1 Application Of Ic Substrate
8 AOI System Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 3D AOI Systems
8.2.1 3D AOI Systems To Hold A Larger Share During The Forecast Period
8.2.2 Methodologies Of 3D AOI Inspection
8.2.2.1 Laser Measurement
8.2.2.2 Multi-Frequency Moir Phase Shift Image Processing
8.3 2D AOI Systems
8.3.1 Shrinking Demand For 2D AOI Systems During The Forecast Period
9 AOI System Market, By Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Inline AOI
9.2.1 Inline AOI To Lead The AOI System Market During The Forecast Period
9.2.1.1 Screen Printing
9.2.1.2 Pick & Place
9.2.1.3 Reflow Soldering
9.2.1.4 Wave/Selective Soldering
9.3 Offline AOI
9.3.1 Offline AOI System To Grow Moderately During The Forecast Period
10 AOI System Market, By Industry
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Consumer Electronics
10.2.1 Rising Demand For Smart Devices Drives The AOI System Market
10.3 Telecommunications
10.3.1 Emerging Wireless Communication Technologies Contribute To The Growth Of The AOI System Market
10.4 Automotive
10.4.1 Increasing Use Of Electronics In Automobiles Fuels The Demand For AOI Systems
10.5 Medical Devices
10.5.1 Growing Automation In Medical Devices To Present New Market Opportunities For AOI System Providers
10.6 Aerospace & Defense
10.6.1 Need For High-Quality Electronic Components Makes AOI Systems A Necessity In The Aerospace & Defense Industry
10.7 Industrial Electronics
10.7.1 Increasing Industrial Digitization Expected To Fuel The AOI System Market Growth
10.8 Energy & Power
10.8.1 Upgradation Of Energy Infrastructure To Boost The Demand For AOI Systems
11 AOI System Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 Us
11.2.1.1 Surge In Domestic Manufacturing In The Us Expected To Create New Growth Opportunities For AOI System Market Players
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Growing Automotive Sector To Drive AOI System Demand In Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.2.3.1 Increasing Manufacturing Of Electronics To Present New Growth Prospects For The AOI System Market In Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Flourishing Automotive Industry In Germany Expected To Offer Huge Growth Potential For The AOI System Market
11.3.2 Uk
11.3.2.1 Government'S Push For Enhancing The Telecommunications Industry To Fuel The Demand For AOI Systems In The Uk
11.3.3 France
11.3.3.1 Increase In The Production Of Electric Vehicles To Boost The Demand For AOI Systems In France
11.3.4 Rest Of Europe
11.3.4.1 Expansion Of Manufacturing Capabilities To Provide Impetus To The AOI System Market In The Rest Of Europe
11.4 Apac
11.4.1 China
11.4.1.1 Initiatives By The Chinese Government Likely To Expand Domestic Electronics Manufacturing
11.4.2 Taiwan
11.4.2.1 Rising Use Of Advanced Electronics Devices Likely To Create Demand For Inspection Systems
11.4.3 South Korea
11.4.3.1 Presence Of World-Class Manufacturing Infrastructure To Provide Growth Opportunities For AOI System Providers
11.4.4 Japan
11.4.4.1 Strong Domestic Demand For Consumer Electronics To Drive The AOI System Market In Japan
11.4.5 Rest Of Apac
11.4.5.1 Emerging Economies With Low-Cost Electronics Manufacturing Capabilities To Present New Opportunities For AOI System Providers
11.5 Row
11.5.1 South America
11.5.1.1 Favorable Government Policies Expected To Promote Domestic Electronics Manufacturing
11.5.2 Middle East
11.5.2.1 Growing Aerospace Industry In The Middle East Expected To Fuel The Demand For AOI Systems
11.5.3 Africa
11.5.3.1 Emergence Of African Economies As An Automotive Manufacturing Hub Likely To Drive The AOI System Market In The Coming Years
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Share Analysis For AOI System Manufacturers
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.3.1 Visionaries
12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
12.3.3 Innovators
12.3.4 Emerging Companies
12.4 Competitive Situations And Trends
12.4.1 Product Launches
12.4.2 Contracts
12.4.3 Agreements And Partnerships
12.4.4 Expansions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Koh Young
13.1.2 Test Research, Inc. (TRI)
13.1.3 Omron
13.1.4 Viscom
13.1.5 Saki
13.1.6 Nordson
13.1.7 Daiichi Jitsugyo (DJK)
13.1.8 Kla
13.1.9 Camtek
13.1.10 Cyberoptics
13.1.11 Goepel Electronic
13.1.12 Mirtec
13.2 Right To Win
13.3 Other Key Players
13.3.1 Marantz Electronics
13.3.2 Machine Vision Products
13.3.3 Mycronic Ab (VI Technology)
13.3.4 AOI Systems
13.3.5 DCB Automation
13.3.6 Pemtron
13.3.7 Parmi
13.3.8 Stratus Vision
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/keht5w
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716