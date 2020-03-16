DALLAS, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OutMatch, a Talent Intelligence Platform that helps companies hire and develop great employees, is offering a free program to support business continuity, the shift to virtual recruiting, and the hiring of fully-remote employees.
As the impact and uncertainty of the global health pandemic accelerates, business leaders are responding in the moment, instituting new workplace policies, such as work from home and social distancing, with very little preparation and advanced notice to employees. While health and safety of employees is top priority, leaders are facing another daunting challenge: keeping their businesses moving forward and minimizing disruption as best they can.
"Our goal is to keep the human side of business strong so that organizations have the people they need," said Greg Moran, CEO of OutMatch. "Global health concerns are forcing companies to change their approach to hiring, and even halt hiring in some cases. By supporting the shift to virtual hiring, we're doing our part to keep employees and candidates healthy with as little disruption to the business as possible."
To help organizations maintain some control over the wellbeing of their employees while continuing to hire, OutMatch is offering their full Video Interviewing solution free for 60 days. This solution supports virtual hiring in many ways, enabling talent teams to:
- Qualify, interview, and evaluate candidates 100% virtually, if needed
- Minimize travel by identifying your best candidates to bring on-site
- Maintain the human connection, especially when hiring is done remotely
This offer is available to all organizations and requires no commitment.
"This is our way of helping our communities through a time of crisis," said Robin Stenzel, Chief Solutions Officer at OutMatch. "Our mission is to match people with purpose – not only in times of health and abundance, but in trying times as well."
About OutMatch
The OutMatch Talent Intelligence Platform brings clarity to talent decisions by gathering the right data and putting the insights companies need at their fingertips. We help the world's biggest brands to select and develop great people, maximizing the employee life cycle. Nearly 100 million candidates and employees have used OutMatch technology, with over 10 million flowing through per year. This volume of data gives OutMatch unique insight into the workforce and prepares OutMatch clients for the future of work.