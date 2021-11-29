NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 78% of respondents in Deloitte's survey say they feel positive about their outsourcing relationship with other companies. Most commonly outsourced services include IT services, accounting, and digital marketing.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, leveraged its 11,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on the best tips to develop trusting relations with outsourced teams.
1) WELL-DEFINED COMMUNICATION FRAMEWORK
According to Kelvin Ong, founder of AWANDKO, frequent and structured communication with key stakeholders is key to building a sense of transparency and reliability.
"A well-defined communication framework that provides transparency and timely updates is critical to the success of the partnership," said Ong. "At the start of the project, the flow of information, the communication channel, the key contact person must be identified. It will help to reduce unnecessary mistakes."
2) INTEGRATION INTO COMPANY CULTURE FACILITATES INTER-TEAM CONNECTION
Anton Valintsev, CEO at IT Hoot, recommended sharing traits of company culture including goals and values during the onboarding process.
"Integrate your offshore team into your culture, share your goals and values," said Valintsev. "Create a sense of connection to the in-house team and show your interest in upskilling. This way, your offshore specialists will feel more engaged and dedicated to your success."
3) PROFESSIONALISM SHOWN THROUGH ATTENTIVENESS, WITHOUT ADDED MICROMANAGEMENT
According to Vsevolod Morotskiy, CTO at Sibedge, IT specialists can be surprisingly creative when given the opportunity.
"Experience suggests that keeping an eye on every task shows your professionalism," said Morotskiy. "But refrain from micromanagement. It is a very common mistake that can cost you dearly. IT specialists are extremely creative and need some freedom to unleash their inspiration"
