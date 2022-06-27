Snowflake Customers Gain Secure, Streamlined Access to OMI's High-Quality B2B Marketing and Intent Monitoring Data to Build Custom Audiences; LiveRamp Integration Enables Snowflake Customers to Leverage OMI Data Matched to 75 Million Digital IDs
LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Outward Media, Inc. (OMI), a leading provider of multi-channel marketing data, today announced it has partnered with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to launch its high-quality B2B contact data on Snowflake Marketplace, a centralized platform where customers can securely access live, ready-to-query data to unlock insights with just a few clicks.
New sample data sets from OMI are now available on Snowflake Marketplace, along with data from many other third-party data providers and data service providers. With OMI data, Snowflake Marketplace customers can choose from a wide range of decision-maker titles—from manager-level to CEO—across industries. After testing the sample files, joint customers can work directly with OMI to license complete data sets, leveraging firmographics or digital intent signals to build custom audiences that meet their precise marketing needs.
In addition, Snowflake customers can take advantage of OMI data on the Snowflake Media Data Cloud to dynamically share, join and analyze collaborative data for identity, audience insights, targeting, activation and measurement. The Snowflake Media Data Cloud integrates with the LiveRamp Data Marketplace, where 75 million of OMI's 80 million B2B contacts and segments are matched to digital IDs, providing marketers and demand-side platform (DSP) providers with powerful reach and accuracy to drive their digital display advertising campaigns.
"It's a big milestone for OMI to be a part of Snowflake's thriving data ecosystem. Whether it's our B2B and intent monitoring data on Snowflake Marketplace or the 75 million digital IDs our data is matched to on LiveRamp via the Snowflake Media Data Cloud, it's easier than ever for businesses today to tap into the power of highly targeted marketing data," said Paula Chiocchi, CEO, OMI. "This partnership will allow OMI to cast a wider net as we empower customers around the world to grow their businesses with data."
Offering 80 Million B2B Contacts and Powerful Intent Data Insights
With 80 million B2B contact records including email addresses, OMI's data spans over 18 million businesses. The company is best known for developing and maintaining one of the world's largest small to midsize business (SMB) databases, allowing businesses to identify and connect with prospects in this often elusive market segment.
In addition, OMI provides intent monitoring data, giving B2B sellers insights into the digital behaviors of prospects by tracking the search terms they use. Using a combination of IP addresses and natural language processing (AI), intent monitoring offers a way to identify and catalog these searches or website visits into groups of relevant, down-funnel digital prospects.
"Our partnership with OMI continues to strengthen as we collaborate to provide joint customers with high-quality B2B contact data on Snowflake Marketplace and the Snowflake Media Data Cloud," said Kieran Kennedy, Head of Snowflake Marketplace. "As we continue to align with high-caliber data partners, our customers benefit in big ways. Our aim is to reduce both risk and data integration costs for customers, increase security and enable them to access and share data in a single, centralized place."
About Outward Media, Inc.
Outward Media, Inc. (OMI) provides companies of all sizes with quality business contact data along with intent monitoring data, data cleansing services, comprehensive email marketing campaigning services, and a full complement of analytical services to generate quality leads and achieve a high return on investment. Delivering access to 60 million small-to-midsize business (SMB) email contacts across 18 million businesses, and a total of 80 million email addresses overall including manager-level and above titles, OMI is best known for its 30-day 95% email data validity guarantee. For more information, visit http://www.outwardmedia.com or call 310-274-5312.
