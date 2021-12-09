LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Outward Media, Inc. (OMI), a leading provider of multi-channel marketing data, today announced its business-to-business (B2B) data, which exceeds 80 million business contacts with email addresses, is now available on the Grist Mill Exchange, a seamless platform that connects commercial data providers with U.S. government agencies.
"Making our B2B data available on the Grist Mill Exchange gives us exposure to the largest buyer of goods and services in the U.S.—the federal government—for the first time," said Paula Chiocchi, CEO, OMI. "We look forward to supporting U.S. government agencies and sharing our professional data expertise with them as a result of this strategic agreement with Grist Mill Exchange."
OMI's B2B data, branded as a Living File™, is managed, maintained, and continuously updated to reflect today's changing business environment. Even with people leaving their jobs at an unprecedented rate during the Great Resignation, OMI ensures the highest levels of data accuracy and guarantees up to 95% email data validity upon delivery of a data file for the first 30 days.
"Commercial data drives the global economy and underpins most strategic decisions leaders make. Our mission at the Grist Mill Exchange is to bring this vast array of data to the US Government at the speed of mission," said Kristin Wood, President and CEO of Grist Mill Exchange.
OMI's Intent and SMB Data to Be Hosted on Grist Mill Exchange
OMI's small-to-midsize business (SMB) and Small Office Home Office (SOHO) data, which is part of its B2B database, brings more than 50 million business contacts to Grist Mill Exchange customers. In addition, OMI's intent monitoring service, with in excess of 14 billion new intent signals monitored each week, delivers ongoing data insights into content consumption patterns to government agencies.
Designed for use with digital marketing and other applications, OMI's intent signals are grouped into buckets by industry and interest level. Additional insights about the types of departments and decision makers most likely to be associated with these buckets are also included. From there, the data is matched by IP address to the company and the potential decision makers.
Government customers who make use of OMI's data via Grist Mill Exchange will also be able to tap into the expertise of OMI's data scientists to support their program initiatives.
"Those who have worked with OMI in the past know that we've dedicated our business to making our data and services world class," said Chiocchi. "We're proud to work with a leader like Grist Mill Exchange in making our move into the federal government market. Their reputation for understanding this market is well known and we look forward to our data partnership continuing for years to come."
About Grist Mill Exchange
Grist Mill Exchange offers a seamless platform that connects government customers with commercial data providers, creating a lucrative new market for companies and ensuring customers have access to the data they need to advance national security. Drawing from decades of combined experience in business and government, the Grist Mill Exchange team designed the platform to meet the demanding needs of the US federal government and its data experts. Grist Mill Exchange is a government-only marketplace; the platform does not support commercial clients. For more information, contact info@gristmillexchange.com.
About Outward Media, Inc.
Outward Media, Inc. (OMI) provides companies of all sizes with quality business contact data along with data cleansing services, comprehensive email marketing services, and a full complement of analytical services to generate quality leads and achieve a high return on investment. Delivering access to 40 million small-to-midsize business (SMB) email contacts across 18 million businesses, and a total of 80 million email addresses overall including manager and above titles, OMI is best known for its 30-day 95 percent email data validity guarantee. For more information, visit http://www.outwardmedia.com or call 310-274-5312.
Media Contact
Paula Johns, Outward Media, Inc., 1 760-522-0941, paula@paulajohnscommunications.com
SOURCE Outward Media, Inc.