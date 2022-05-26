OvalEdge announces that it has achieved the Premier status in the Snowflake Partner Network. OvalEdge and Snowflake work together to mobilize the world's data with the Data Cloud and OvalEdge's Data Catalog, increasing data discovery and providing functionality for end-to-end data governance.
ATLANTA, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OvalEdge today announced that it has achieved the Premier status in the Snowflake Partner Network. As a Premier partner, OvalEdge can accelerate the digital transformation of its joint customers who can fully leverage the performance, flexibility and near-infinite scalability of the Snowflake Data Cloud.
OvalEdge and Snowflake work together to mobilize the world's data with the Data Cloud and OvalEdge's Data Catalog, increasing data discovery and providing functionality for end-to-end data governance. OvalEdge identifies and protects PII in Snowflake, creates lineage for how data is flowing between applications, and enhances fine-grained access to schemas, tables, and other objects.
The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Certified partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake's flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights.
"Snowflake brings agility to data storage, processing, and analytic solutions," said Mahesh Nagineni, OvalEdge Enterprise Architect. "OvalEdge supports this with end-to-end data governance which includes data access, data quality controls, and data literacy."
"Snowflake continues to help companies mobilize their data, and OvalEdge makes the data easy to discover, comprehend, protect, and trust," said Paul Gancz, Snowflake Partner Solutions Architect. "OvalEdge can help to increase user adoption and encourage data-driven decision making."
About OvalEdge
OvalEdge is a data catalog and end-to-end governance suite that improves productivity, reduces risk, and delivers trustworthy data. The company is growing rapidly in the data management space and is part of the Accscient group of companies.
Our objective is not only to provide the tool but also a pool of comprehensive resources to empower you along your data journey. This comes in the shape of our excellent customer service and Data Governance Academy.
