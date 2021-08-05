PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OvalEdge, a data catalog and end-to-end data governance suite, released their latest product update, version 5.1. It has major improvements to search capability within the tool and adds automation to the data quality improvement lifecycle.
The data quality improvement lifecycle ensures high-quality data is used in analytics and business decisions. It provides the tools to report data quality issues in its context, such as within plugins. Then the entire workflow can manage the issue, find the root cause through proprietary lineage, and control it through data quality rules.
The tool can perform data quality checks on data assets. Each table has a quality index score, the score given based on the data's reported issues and effectiveness of data quality rules. Users can now measure the effectiveness of the data quality lifecycle.
OvalEdge version 5.1 enhances the search feature, like the google page rank algorithm. The more searches are used, the more they improve. Using pattern recognition and ranking popular results, searches now present the top most likely results and become better with each search.
Sharad Varshney, OvalEdge CEO said, "We are always improving to fill the needs of our customers. When data quality is better at the source, it is easier for analysts to avoid unnecessary assumptions while cleaning up data."
This latest release of OvalEdge is available now.
About OvalEdge
A Data Catalog and End-to-End Governance Suite to improve productivity, reduce risk, and deliver trustworthy data.
OvalEdge's comprehensive functionality enables users to establish and improve data access, data literacy, and data quality. OvalEdge crawls your organizations' databases, BI platforms, ETL tools, and data lakes to create a smart inventory of your data assets. The suite is quick and easy to roll out, uses a lean infrastructure for lower IT costs, and has open architecture so users can customize their business logic.
OvalEdge is featured on Gartner's Market Guide for Active Metadata Management.
Media Contact
Shilpi Agarwal, Ovaledge, +1 7708610749, sagarwal@ovaledge.com
Sharad Varshney, Ovaledge, sharadvar@gmail.com
SOURCE Ovaledge