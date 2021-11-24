ATLANTA, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OvalEdge announces that it has joined Snowflake's Partner Network. As a part of the Snowflake partner network, OvalEdge can help joint customers get the most out of the Snowflake Data Cloud.
OvalEdge and Snowflake are ideally positioned to mobilize the world's data with Snowflake's Data Cloud, helping joint customers maximize opportunities for data-driven decision-making.
Together, OvalEdge and Snowflake deliver a complete solution for data warehousing and governance. While Snowflake's architecture empowers users to solve any data query challenges, OvalEdge enables Snowflake users to incorporate end-to-end data governance. This includes promoting data literacy, improving the quality of data across the organization, and providing governance in access control.
The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Certified partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake's flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights.
End-to-end governance helps organizations to utilize data without any friction. Compliance is a major bottleneck to promoting data usability in organizations, OvalEdge converts that into opportunity and provides a comprehensive way to identify and manage PII data using AI.
"We are really excited about out-of-the-box Snowflake governance features. Due to the great sync between our features, users will be able to carry out end-to-end data governance with reliability and predictability," said OvalEdge CEO, Sharad Varshney.
"We are looking forward to partnering with OvalEdge because the platform's capability to identify PII will help our customers bring data to Snowflake significantly faster," said Paul Gancz, Snowflake Representative. "Beyond this, OvalEdge will make accessing data in Snowflake more efficient for organizations by shifting the responsibility over to the business users that own the data, taking the pressure off IT teams."
About OvalEdge
OvalEdge is a data catalog and end-to-end governance suite that improves productivity, reduces risk, and delivers trustworthy data. The company is growing rapidly in the data management space and is part of the Accscient group of companies.
Our objective is not only to provide the tool but also a pool of comprehensive resources to empower you along your data journey. This comes in the shape of our excellent customer service and Data Governance Academy which launches this December.
