Left: Web page, Right: Excel file

 By Listly

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated web data platform Listly said on Monday that the number of successful data extraction reached over 2 million web pages (URLs). The company also stated growth in users, topping the company's expectations. Listly is now widely used by more than 67,000 professionals worldwide. The service first launched in November 2017 in South Korea and has expanded to new countries.

Listly, which saw a rise in daily active users in the third quarter, is looking at bringing an all-in-one experience to web data collection.

"When it comes to collecting data from websites, even tiny changes in web page structure require different algorithms to collect data. The implication is that the data collection effort is expensive. Moreover, only 0.0013% provides APIs that allow applications to access data out of 1.9 billion websites globally, which makes data collection more challenging and time-consuming," Listly CEO Changmin Choi said. Listly aims to provide an easy and convenient way for marketers and finance professionals to collect web data, he added.

This lightweight browser extension is easy to set up. Here is how to collect web data as per Listly's instructions:

Collect data for free

  1. Add the Listly extension to Chrome
  2. Tap on "Listly Whole" or "Listly Part"
  3. Download data

The unlimited 1 Web page-1 Excel data conversion service is free to use, so anyone can collect web data hassle-free. It is a simple yet effective productivity tool to generate business sales leads, source competitive product information, and collect datasets for research.

