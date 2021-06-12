NEW YORK, June 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AuctionAdvisors has been retained to conduct an online auction for over $20,000,000 in excess PPE. This sale, among the largest of its kind, includes Soap, Hand Sanitizer, Lotions, Disinfectant Wipes, Masks and Component Inventory. The auction will take place online beginning on June 28th and ending at 3PM on June 30th. Pickup or shipping is available. A full catalog is currently accessible through the AuctionAdvisors website.
The auction has a tremendous amount of merchandise and consists of almost 1,000 pallets of high end and brand name inventory. "Whether you are in the hospitality or transportation business, a hospital system, or any type of retail facing business, this is the sale for you" said Taurat Hossain, Director at AuctionAdvisors. All Soap, Hand Sanitizer, Lotions and Disinfectant Wipes are made in the USA. Additionally, all these products have the appropriate Safety Data Sheets – all detailed in the online catalog. The KN-95 face masks, which total to 1.5M pieces, have the appropriate Lab Testing Report and EU Certification also detailed in the catalog. Also included in this auction sale are thousands of components including pumps, bottles and caps that can be used for a variety of purposes.
"This is an excellent opportunity for resellers as well. Even though the current state of Covid-19 has reduced the demand for these items in the US, if you look at the data from around the world, the demand for these products is actually on the rise again" according to Joshua Olshin, Managing Partner of AuctionAdvisors. Buying items such as these during the height of the pandemic was nearly impossible and there is certainly a glut of inventory now, but the overall demand is still very elevated and will stay that way for a while. People habits have just changed and many will be slow to change back. In addition, some are even preparing for another potential wave as we are seeing occur in other parts of the world or other variant will be well positioned.
For more information, please contact Taurat Hossain via email at thossain@auctionadvisors.com or by phone at 888-243-3431 ext. 710.
AuctionAdvisors, based in the New York metropolitan area, is a full-service auction company. For a complete list of auctions and sales or to learn more about AuctionAdvisors visit http://www.AuctionAdvisors.com.
Media Contact
Oren Klein, oklein@auctionadvisors.com, +1 (212) 375-1222 Ext: 703, oklein@auctionadvisors.com
Oren Klein, AuctionAdvisors, 2123751222 703, oklein@auctionadvisors.com
SOURCE AuctionAdvisors