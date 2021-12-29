OTTAWA, Ontario, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, merx, powered by mdf commerce, announces that it has grown in 2021 to include over 200 new buying organizations that utilize the tendering platform. merx is Canada's number one source of business opportunities and provides these participating buyers with concrete and effective results, improved efficiency through a streamlined procurement process, and liable, secure, and transparent procurement. merx encourages all interested suppliers to register today and view upcoming tenders by visiting http://www.merx.com.
Since January 2021, 219 new buying organizations have joined merx. Some of the new participating buying organizations include the Assembly of First Nations, University of Calgary, and Workplace Education Manitoba. merx offers buyers throughout Canada Source-to-Contract (S2C) solutions anchored by electronic tendering and a dynamic global business network exceeding over 200,000 Canadian suppliers. The electronic tendering service provides an abundant quantity of tenders throughout Canada available at the local, regional, and national level to all registered suppliers.
Registered suppliers' company profiles help to ensure proper notification of matching business opportunities from participating buying organizations as well as other local, provincial, Crown and federal government opportunities throughout the country. merx has many features and benefits that their registered suppliers utilize to prepare to bid including:
- Automatic email notifications
- eBid submission
- Partnering opportunities
- Private construction project information
- US government tenders
New buying organizations throughout Canada continue to join merx to issue all solicitations ready for bid each week . All interested suppliers ready to find and win upcoming contracts may register with merx by visiting http://www.merx.com. The customer support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 1-800-964-MERX (6379) from 7 AM to 8 PM ET.
About merx:
merx, powered by mdf commerce, helps thousands of private and public sector organizations reduce strategic sourcing costs while improving efficiencies and accountability to stakeholders. Organizations of all types and sizes use merx to manage hundreds of billions of dollars of spending while engaging their global network of over 500,000 suppliers. To learn more about merx and how it can help your organization, please visit http://www.merx.com.
