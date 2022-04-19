DriveBid, with Black Book data, helps dealers find, bid and buy vehicles direct from consumers.
TOWSON, Md., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DrivenIQ, the experts in data and data technologies to help businesses best advertise to their ideal customers, today announced that more than 250 dealers have signed on to the company's new DriveBidTM platform, powered by Black Book. The DriveBid platform integrates Black Book's VIN-specific valuation and VIN Decoding data.
DriveBid is the first consumer-driven Live Trade-in Marketplace that helps dealers sell more cars while sourcing valuable inventory direct from the consumer. Black Book is known in the automotive industry for providing timely, independent and precise vehicle pricing and analytics.
"It was great to be back to in-person events, and we're thrilled with the success that we saw in Las Vegas at NADA, our industry's largest convention," said Albert Thompson, CEO of DrivenIQ. "DriveBid connects dealers who need inventory with consumers who are looking for the best offer for their vehicle in a real-time, easy-to-use online platform. DriveBid empowers consumers to watch live bidding and simultaneously communicate with dealers to ask and answer questions, as well as to explore inventory for their next vehicle purchase. Black Book's data allows us to create transparency in the trade-in and vehicle purchasing process that until now, has never existed."
The DriveBid marketplace allows consumers to place their vehicle into a virtual garage and receive Black Book's trade-in valuation or valuation range for their vehicle. Dealers can then bid on the vehicle or make a purchase offer. At the same time, dealers can display their inventory so that consumers can shop for their next vehicle.
"Integrating Black Book's data into DrivenIQ's DriveBid platform provides dealers with the data they need to increase their revenue and maximize their profit," said Jared Kalfus, President of Black Book. "Dealers will have up-to-date, precise data so that they can more competitively bid for new inventory, make more desirable trade offers and sell more vehicles."
DrivenIQ is a data-driven intelligence technology firm. Late last year, Capstone Technologies Group, Inc (OTC: CATG), a company that acquires, operates and organically develops disruptive technologies, acquired an initial minority interest in DrivenIQ and has invested additional capital to further accelerate the company's growth.
About DrivenIQ
DrivenIQ is an omni-data ad tech company that specializes in zero party and 1st party data to help businesses best advertise to their ideal customers. The company offers a variety of services, including website traffic analytics, geo-zoning technologies, text message marketing, social media solutions, and DriveBidTM, a live vehicle trade-in marketplace, to help businesses and marketers engage with their existing and prospective customers. Founded by Albert Thompson, a digital advertising expert and former car dealer, DrivenIQ is best known for its automotive industry data solutions, although it helps small, medium, and large businesses across various industries. Visit http://www.driveniq.com and http://www.drivebid.com for more information.
About Black Book
Black Book® is a leading provider of automotive vehicle pricing and analytical services that are delivered to industry-qualified users through mobile, online and Data as a Service applications. Since 1955 Black Book has continuously evolved to ensure that it achieves its goal of delivering mission-critical information to its customers, along with the insight necessary to successfully buy, sell, and lend. Black Book data is published daily by National Auto Research, a Hearst company, and maintains offices in Georgia as well as Toronto, where Canadian Black Book is based. For more information, please visit BlackBook.com or call 800.554.1026
