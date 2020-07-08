IRVINE, Calif., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans received just over 3.3 billion robocalls in June, an 11% increase from May. In June, robocalls averaged just over 111.2 million calls per day, or roughly 1,297 calls per second. The good news is that the June robocall volume is still 41% below the all-time monthly peak of 5.7 billion calls in October 2019. Further, we have seen only 22.8 billion total robocalls at the midway point of 2020, equaling an annual pace of 45.6 billion which is slightly below what we saw in 2018.
These latest monthly figures come from YouMail, a totally free robocall blocking app and call protection service for mobile phones.
"As expected, starting to reopen economies in the US and elsewhere is leading to more robocalls," said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. "We're not out of the robocall woods yet."
June Saw Increases in All Categories of Robocalls
In June, Scam robocalls increased by 17%, to roughly 1.5 billion calls. However, we also saw substantial increases in Payment Reminders, which were up 14%, and Telemarketing Calls, up 11%. This trend was driven by call centers starting to open, where there are now people to handle return calls or "press 1" when called.
Type of
Robocall
Estimated June
Robocalls
Percentage June
Scams
1.5 billion (+17%)
45% (+2%)
Alerts and Reminders
.89 billion (+7%)
26% (-2%)
Payment Reminders
.56 billion (+14%)
17% (flat)
Telemarketing
.40 billion (+11%)
12% (flat)
Top Illegal Robocalls in June 2020
As in April and May, we are seeing the same two types of illegal calls exceeding 100 million calls for the month: Health-Related Scams and Car Warranty Scams.
Rank
Type of Scam
Estimated June
Summary of Scam
1
Health-Related Scams
223.1 million
Identity theft/scam payments/illegal solicitations
2
Warranty Scams
147.2 million
Scam payments
"Winners" in June 2020
The cities, area codes and states with the highest volumes of robocalls in June were mostly similar to past months, with a few changes. Baton Rouge replaced Washington DC as the city where people get the most robocalls per person. And South Carolina joined Louisiana as the states with the highest-per capital robocalls for their residents.
City with the Most Robocalls:
Atlanta, GA (135.5 million, +5%)
City with the Most Robocalls/Person:
Baton Rouge (29.5/person, +12%)
Area Code with the Most Robocalls:
404 in Atlanta, GA (56.7 million, +8%)
Area Code with the Most Robocalls/Person:
404 in Atlanta, GA (46.4/person, +8%)
State with the Most Robocalls:
Texas (386.4 million, +13%)
State with the Most Robocalls/Person:
Louisiana (19.2, +13%), South Carolina (19.2, +14%)
These data are provided by YouMail, a free call protection app for mobile phones. YouMail recently won the American Business Awards' Gold Stevie Award for Technical Innovation of the Year, and the YouMail app was named the nation's best robocall-blocking solution in a competition organized by Geoffrey Fowler of the Washington Post.
YouMail blocks unwanted robocallers by making sure the user's phone doesn't ring, and then plays an out-of-service message that leads them to think they dialed an invalid number. YouMail identifies problematic numbers and robocalls using a combination of its recently patented audio fingerprinting technology, call patterns, and consumer feedback.
YouMail provides the YouMail Robocall Index to estimate robocall volume across the country and for specific area codes every month. This estimate is formed by extrapolating from the behavior of the billions of calls YouMail has handled for its users, and these statistics are regularly cited by the FCC as a definitive source for national data trends.
For a full ranking of cities, states and area codes, as well as details on the behavior of robocallers in each area code, please see http://robocallindex.com. To listen to actual voice messages left by robocallers, please visit the YouMail Directory. To join the YouMail Robocall Index mailing list, please write to RobocallIndex@YouMail.com.
About YouMail, Inc.
YouMail, Inc. provides security-first, cloud-based communication services for mobile phones. Our free app-based service uses sophisticated, patented technology to block robocalls and phishing messages, protecting users from spam, identify theft, stalkers, and corporate fraud. Our premium call management services provide virtual receptionist and virtual number services, and they are designed for people who use their mobile phone for business. These services help them unify virtual numbers with their cell number, handle high volumes of mobile calls, and provide personalized answering experiences for their callers. YouMail's communications platform handles over a billion calls per year for over 10 million users, and our users range from everyday consumers to sole proprietors to the CEOs of the largest companies in America. The YouMail Robocall Index™, since its launch in in September 2015, has emerged as the nation's definitive source on robocalling data for telecom carriers, smartphone and app companies, and public policymakers. YouMail, Inc. is privately funded and based in Irvine, California.
