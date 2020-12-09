OCALA, Fla., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of more than $37 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets last week, with 1,191 auctions held on the site from November 30th through December 6th. Approximately 938,000 bidders placed 1.57 million bids per day, on average, resulting in the sale of over 434,000 lots for auctioneers.
November 30th-December 6th HiBid.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $37,076,715
Gross merchandise volume: $64,730,696
Lots sold: 434,395
Online-only auctions: 1,090
Webcast auctions: 101
Average bidders per day: 938,000
Average bids per day: 1.57 million
Current Auctions
Below are just a few examples of the many auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Highlights include the opportunity to bid on cabinets, benches, home décor, vintage motorcycles, and much more, including a variety of unclaimed police seizure and government surplus items.
Warehouse Liquidation Auction
Seller: World of Decor
Dates: December 1st-9th
Lots: 112
View Auction Items
Unclaimed Police Seizures & Government Surplus Auction
Seller: Washington Surplus Inc.
Dates: December 1st-19th
Lots: 1,167
View Auction Items
Vintage Motorcycle Collection Online Auction
Seller: Ken Geyer Real Estate Auctioneers, Inc.
Dates: October 22nd-December 13th
Lots: 61
View Auction Items
About HiBid & Auction Flex
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com, Equipmentfacts, and numerous industry-focused brands.
