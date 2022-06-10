www.hibid.com www.auctionflex.com (PRNewsfoto/Auction Flex & HiBid)

 By HiBid & Auction Flex

OCALA, Fla., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of more than half a million lots in auctions running from May 30th through June 6th. An average of 1.51 million bids per day were placed in a combined total of 1,375 online-only and webcast auctions. In total, the auctions brought in over $38.4 million in gross auction proceeds.

Items now up for bidding include jewelry, watches, artwork, gold and silver coins and bullion, furniture, and an incredible range of overstock merchandise for household and yard.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

May 30th-June 6th HiBid.com Highlights  

GAP: $38,423,022 

Lots Sold: 533,477  

Online-Only Auctions: 1,278  

Webcast Auctions: 97  

Average Bidders Per Day: 930,000  

Average Bids Per Day: 1.51 million  

Current Auctions  

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Luxury Estate Sale Featuring Furniture and Collectibles  

Auction Type: Online-Only  

Dates: June 3rd-10th  

Seller: Wayne Wheat Auctioneers  

View Auction Items  

Quality Jewelry Plus Gold and Silver Coins and Bullion  

Auction Type: Online-Only  

Dates: June 8th-14th  

Seller: AAbids.com  

View Auction Items  

Overstock General Merchandise Auction  

Auction Type: Online-Only  

Dates: June 4th-18th  

Seller: United Auctions Unlimited  

View Auction Items  

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.comclick here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.

About HiBid and Auction Flex  

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

