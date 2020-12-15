OCALA, Fla., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of more than $59 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets last week, with 1,228 auctions held on the site from December 7th through December 13th. Bidders placed 1.54 million bids per day, on average, resulting in the sale of over 461,840 lots for auctioneers. On Sunday alone, HiBid.com auctioneers sold more than 108,000 lots.
December 7th-December 13th HiBid.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $59,338,088
Gross merchandise volume: $92,341,061
Lots sold: 461,840
Online-only auctions: 1,142
Webcast auctions: 86
Average bidders per day: 923,000
Average bids per day: 1.54 million
Current Auctions
Below are just a few examples of the many Featured and Hot Auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Highlights include the opportunity to bid on special holiday jewelry, rare coins from half cents to early gold, and high-quality exercise equipment.
Boxing Day Global Jewelry Auction
Seller: Affordable Creations
Dates: December 11th-December 21st
Lots: 1,450
View Auction Items
Collector's Special Coin Auction
Seller: Gold Standard Auctions
Dates: October 30th-December 15th
Lots: 249
View Auction Items
Highline Athletic Club Auction
Seller: James G. Murphy Co.
Dates: December 9th-December 16th
Lots: 365
View Auction Items
If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.
Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.
About HiBid & Auction Flex
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com, Equipmentfacts, and numerous industry-focused brands.
Contact Us
352-414-1947
sales@auctionflex.com