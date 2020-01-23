LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Music mogul Russell Simmons has been accused of sexually assaulting over twenty women. ON THE RECORD is a documentary that tells the story of several of his accusers, and the film will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 25th.
A statement of solidarity in support of the survivors of Russell Simmons — including those who have courageously decided to share their stories in the documentary – is being released across social media at 12pm PT/3pm ET today.
This statement has been organized by Equality Now, UltraViolet, and V-Day, with over one hundred organizations and individuals adding their support.
It is a call for an end to the re-victimization of those who have sacrificed so much to lay bare their own trauma in the public interest of truth, justice, accountability, and the greater #MeToo movement. We must never allow sexual predators to act as arbiters of the credibility of victims, and all attempts to stifle survivors voices must be met with fierce and public resistance.
Every survivor of sexual violence deserves to be heard, believed, and supported. The women in On The Record have had their account well vetted by major media outlets and by the filmmakers. Drew Dixon's story, published by the New York Times in December 2017, has been live for over two years, with only one correction unrelated to the three accusers' stories (the correction notes that Simmons no longer has ties to a company he was involved with called Global Grind). There are no inconsistencies.
To the women who have been assaulted by Russell Simmons, we believe you. Full stop.
Full statement and list of signatories:
"It takes great courage for any survivors of sexual assault to come forward, especially publicly. We admire the bravery of all of the Russell Simmons' survivors and the #silencebreakers who stepped up to share their story in the @OnTheRecordDoc. We are unequivocally united in supporting the survivors in the film and all survivors of Russell Simmons. We want them to know: We believe you. We hear you. You deserve to be seen. #MeToo"
Organizations
Black Women's Blueprint
Chicago Media Project
Coalition Against Trafficking in Women
Coalition to Abolish Slavery & Trafficking
Cohen Law Group
Equality Now
Everywoman Everywhere
Feminist Camp
FUTURES without Violence
Girls for Gender Equity
HEART Women & Girls
HERUNIVERCITY INC.
Impact Partners
InMaat Foundation
Innovations Human Trafficking Collaborative
Justice For Migrant Women
Karama
MADRE
Ms. Foundation for Women
National Alliance to End Sexual Violence
National Coalition Against Domestic Violence
National Domestic Workers Alliance
National Women's Law Center
New York Alliance on Sexual Assault
New York Women's Foundation
One Billion Rising
Oregon Abuse Advocates and Survivors in Service
PAVE
Promundo-US
Protect Our Defenders
Rights4Girls
Sisterhood Is Global Institute
The Voices and Faces Project
Tools & Tiaras
UltraViolet
V-Day
We are the Federation
Witness
Women And Hollywood
Women in Film, Los Angeles
Women's Equal Justice Project
Women's March Global
World Without Exploitation
Equality Now is an international human rights organization that focuses on using the law to protect and promote the rights of women and girls around the world. We combine grassroots activism with international, regional and national legal advocacy, and our global network of lawyers, activists, and supporters achieve legal and systemic change by holding governments responsible for enacting and enforcing laws and policies that end legal inequality, sex trafficking, sexual violence and harassment, and harmful practices such as child marriage and female genital mutilation.
UltraViolet is a community of one million people that drives feminist cultural and political change. Through people power and strategic advocacy, we work to improve the lives of women and girls of all identities and backgrounds, and all people impacted by sexism, by dismantling discrimination and creating a cost for sexism.
V-Day is a global activist movement to end violence against all women and girls (cisgender, transgender, and those who hold fluid identities that are subject to gender-based violence) founded by playwright Eve Ensler. Ensler's play The Vagina Monologues and other artistic works have been performed across the world by local activists, raising over $120 million dollars for grassroots anti-violence groups, rape crisis centers, domestic violence shelters, and safe houses in places like Kenya and Afghanistan. V-Day launched the City of Joy, a revolutionary leadership center for women in DR Congo, and One Billion Rising, the largest mass action to end to violence against women in history.