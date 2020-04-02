GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Overall Parts Solutions (OPS) announces the launch of TraxMobile™, bringing its powerful OPSTrax™ parts procurement solution to iOS and Android devices. As the collision repair industry faces new workflow management challenges, OPS has accelerated the release of its TraxMobile app to quickly support industry needs. The new TraxMobile app allows suppliers to manage their businesses efficiently and cost-effectively from any location.
TraxMobile allows collision repair shop managers to access business critical OPSTrax parts procurement features remotely from their phones and tablet devices. Shop managers can use TraxMobile's Electronic Ordering to receive up-front "Buy Now" pricing on incentive parts from the vast network of OPS suppliers. A Photo Ordering feature allows shops to send parts orders and turn hardcopy jobs into electronic data. TraxMobile sends instant Push Notifications regarding supplier responses, shipment and delivery confirmations. Streamlined Parts Return features allow users to send fast electronic parts return requests to suppliers, as well as schedule, track and receive return credits.
"TraxMobile puts the power of OPSTrax in the palm of the shop managers' hands, allowing them to conduct all aspects of parts procurement remotely while standardizing shop workflow," said Nick Bossinakis, CEO and co-founder of OPS. "The OPS team is dedicated to continued innovation to support the evolving needs of our industry. In a time when working remotely has become the new normal, TraxMobile enables shops to manage procurement efficiently without being tethered to a desk and computer."
TraxMobile is the mobile companion to OPSTrax, the universal standard for parts procurement and management that allows shops to easily access estimate information and place multiple parts orders to their selected parts suppliers. To download TraxMobile app, visit the Apple App Store for iOS or Google Play for Android applications.
ABOUT OVERALL PARTS SOLUTIONS
Overall Parts Solutions (OPS) is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX and has been the national category leader in automotive repair parts solutions for the past 20 years. The company provides customized, innovative technology to enhance performance, productivity and profitability in the auto collision repair sector. Its state-of-the-art OPSTrax parts management and delivery system has been adopted by the majority of MSOs and parts suppliers throughout North America.
