CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Overground Cloud Services has announced today that the company has achieved SILVER Partner status with Salesforce CRM, the global leader in customer relationship management technologies. Within the Salesforce partner framework, Silver status is rigorously earned and demonstrates a dedication to quality services provided by Salesforce certified project team members, a significant number of successful implementation projects, and a track record of excellent customer satisfaction.
OCS Founders and Partners Paul Yoder and Dave McDaniel made this statement about the achievement:
"More than anything else, this is a testament to the hard work of our collective team, including our Engagement Managers, Technical and Solution Architects, Data Specialists, and Salesforce Cloud technicians. Particularly in light of the current global situation, we are especially thankful and appreciative of the efforts of a strong leadership team to help keep us on the right path as the company grows and evolves. We look forward to continued success in the future."
Overground Cloud Services (OCS), founded in 2018, is a Silver Certified Salesforce consulting firm, serving as a trusted implementation partner to companies worldwide. As a whole, the company believes that effective enterprise business processes should guide the development of technology solutions and architecture. They are objective advisers who help companies fine tune their existing business processes to form CRM solutions and strategies that are the best fit for their customers and that scale over time.
Salesforce is the global market leader in customer relationship management technologies, providing Cloud solutions that bring companies and customers together in one integrated CRM platform that gives all enterprise departments — including marketing, sales, commerce, and service — a single, shared view of every customer. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce visit: www.salesforce.com.
