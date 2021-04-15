LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Overpriced.™, the first high-end fashion brand where the value is held in the NFT and not the garment, is pleased to announce that the companies first physical clothing piece just sold for a record 26,000 USD on Blockparty.co, breaking the world record for the most expensive hoodie ever sold at a primary sale.
The One-of-one real world Hoodie features Overpriced™'s patent-pending scannable V-codes that enable viewers to wear, authenticate, and show off their unique NFT in public via a pop up image link on any smartphone. If at any point the Hoodie is lost, stolen, damaged, or sold, the V-codes can be invalidated and a new hoodie will be shipped to the new owner's address of choice, thus becoming the new authentic piece.
Founded by Impossible Brief's James Zwadlo & Chris Levett, along with Leighton James (of the electronic music production duo Adventure Club), Overpriced.™ is a luxury fashion brand combining NFT's and clothing to create original wearable art. A social commentary on the madness of money meeting art, Overpriced.™ is Fashion for the Crypto Generation, where value is in the eye of the beholder.
The brand has attracted the attention of several influencers in the NFT space, including Justin Blau (3LAU), and Kode Abdo (Bosslogic).
Overpriced.™ Season 1 will consist of 25 physical garments, each paired to a unique NFT. 10 of these will be sold at auction, and the remaining will be given to influencers in the music, NFT, and Fashion space.
"This sale showcases the value that NFT's and technological innovation can bring to real world items in the fashion industry," Said Overpriced.™ Co-founder Leighton James, "We are a group of artists looking to create art-powered crypto fashion that aims to challenge the conceptions of what luxury fashion is. NFT's provide a unique way for artists to designate what is real and what is authentic.Our customers are purchasing unique wearable art that no one else in the world has."
About Overpriced.™
Founded in 2021 by James Zwadlo and Chris Levett (Cofounders of the much-acclaimed creative agency Impossible Brief) & Leighton James (one half of the famed electronic music production duo Adventure Club), Overpriced.™ is the first high-end fashion brand powered by NFT.
About Blockparty, inc.
Founded in 2017, Blockparty is a premium NFT art and collectibles platform combining credit card purchase, easy wallet setup, and customizable storefronts for creators to yield a best-in-class digital experience. As early movers in the industry, we provide the most powerful and refined creative tools for our clients, and the best curated assets for our collectors.
Blockparty has had the fortune of serving world-class athletes, brands, and musicians. We look forward to helping you achieve your creative goals.
To collect or create with us, register at https://www.Blockparty.co
