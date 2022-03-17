LONDON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OvertEd Markets, which maintains the largest database on the offerings and activities of retail CFD/FX brokers globally, provides monthly funded account data for 48 geographies to many of the world's largest and most innovative retail brokerages. The addition of Japanese-based data means that the company now covers all key regulated markets across Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa and the Americas, as well as all major emerging markets.
The London-based knowledge technology company launched in 2021 and has established itself as a trusted authority and key strategic tool for brokers looking to improve their targeted client acquisition and ensure that marketing costs are optimised.
Joshua Bentley, Head of Research at OvertEd markets, commented:
"At OvertEd Markets we are privileged to be working with many of the world's most reputable, respected, and forward-thinking brokers. Japan's retail FX market is unique, not only in terms of its history and size, but also in terms of its competitor landscape. Although few international brokers are licensed to provide retail FX products in Japan, we are fortunate to have clients who hold such permissions and we are delighted to be able to offer them this information. This data also enhances the scope of our offering and brings beneficial insight and industry context to all users of the platform."
