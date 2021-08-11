AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OVERWATCH Mission Critical, a strategic data center consultancy based in Austin, has announced that the company has been certified as a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business (SDVOB) by the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC).
The NVBDC is the leading Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of a Veterans status, ownership and operational control.
As a SDVOB, OVERWATCH has been added to the NVBDC Veteran Owner Certification System (VOCS) national database, which provides access to more than 100 of the largest companies in the United States including Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Salesforce.
"We are humbled to be certified by the NVBDC," said Kirk Offel, CEO of OVERWATCH. "Our team is comprised of disabled veterans from all branches of the military and this recognition is just one of the ways we can honor their service and sacrifice."
"Congratulations to the leadership, employees and associates of OVERWATCH, " said Jeff King, Operations and Certification Manager at the NVBDC. "It is an honor and a privilege to work with organizations like OVERWATCH and recognize them for the work they do to embrace a diversified workforce."
About OVERWATCH
OVERWATCH is a strategic consultancy comprised of military veterans with deep expertise in mission-critical operations and management. To learn more, please visit: https://weareoverwatch.com/.
About NVBDC
NVBDC is a nationally recognized and the accepted source for corporations seeking certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses. To learn more, please visit: https://nvbdc.org/
