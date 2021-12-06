AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OVERWATCH Mission Critical, a strategic data center consultancy based in Austin, has announced that the company has launched a Veteran hiring campaign called Operation Spark, with a mission of hiring more than 1,000 military Veterans into the mission critical vertical by the end of 2022.
Operation Spark was created to build a bridge between the mission critical industry and the Veteran community. OVERWATCH is partnering with some of the most admired and respected contractors across the globe to fulfill this mission.
Some facts about Veterans and the state of the data center industry:
- The United States data center industry needs a minimum of 75,000 new hires a year
- 200,000 veterans transition to civilian life every year
- 80% of civilian organizations have no veteran-specific recruiting programs
- There are 230 different types of jobs in the data center industry
- Only 14% of the military are in combat focused roles
The data center industry has been growing rapidly and the shortage of talent poses an existential threat. In addition, the sad fact is that 114,000 veterans have died by suicide since 2001. Veterans often find transitioning to civilian life difficult and cite a lack of purpose as a core challenge.
OVERWATCH's Operation Spark seeks to address the need for data center talent while tackling the problem of providing transitioning veterans with a a new purpose and mission.
Founded in 2019, OVERWATCH is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOB). The company received formal certification through the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) in August.
"We have a unique opportunity and an obligation to support our industry and our veteran community," said Anthony Garcia, head of Veteran Recruiting for OVERWATCH." Mr. Garcia began his Army career in 2006 as a Private First Class and retired in 2013 as a Captain in the US Army Infantry. "The more veterans that we can help find meaningful purpose upon their transition from active duty, the better our chances are at driving down the suicide rate amongst our fellow veterans."
If your company is looking to participate in Operation Spark, please contact Anthony Garcia at anthony@weareoverwatch.com
