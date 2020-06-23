SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OWL Analytics, an alternative data company that focuses on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) research, today announced that it has partnered with FinMason, a FinTech firm and investment analytics provider that enables WealthTech platforms to accelerate development and time-to-market, to redistribute its ESG ratings via FinMason's award-winning API.
"OWL's big-data approach to standardizing disparate ESG rating methods provides access to more objective ESG metrics that are derived from a crowd of the world's leading ESG researchers," said Kendrick Wakeman, CEO of FinMason. "We're thrilled to join OWL in making ESG data more readily accessible to investment solutions so that investors receive the tools they need to make a positive impact without compromising their portfolios."
OWL recognizes that significant differences of opinion exist among leading ESG researchers regarding which ESG factors are relevant on an industry-by-industry basis and that these differences of opinion have led to well-known subjectivity in ESG ratings and scores. Therefore, OWL attempts to reduce it by identifying both the similarities and differences between numerous sources of ESG research regarding what ESG factors are relevant to what industries. To accomplish this, OWL aggregates hundreds of sources of ESG data, information, and ratings. OWL then uses statistical analysis to determine the ESG factors that each source deems relevant on an industry-by-industry basis, resulting in a consensus-based materiality map of ESG factors for every industry. OWL then uses its' consensus-based, industry-specific ESG factor model to score over 25,000 public companies from around the world monthly on numerous ESG factors.
"FinMason's API will allow clients to deploy OWL's ESG data into their platforms with just a few lines of code so that end users have the information they need to tailor their investment strategies to meet their sustainable investing goals," said Benjamin Webster, President and CEO of OWL Analytics. "By delivering our ESG ratings via FinMason's scalable and easy-to-use API, we are making sustainable investing more accessible to a larger audience and giving clients the option to choose the data-delivery method that best suits their needs."
Firms interested in learning more can contact OWL Analytics at www.owlanalytics.net or FinMason at www.finmason.com.
ABOUT OWL ANALYTICS
OWL Analytics is data and indexing company that offers environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data and socially responsible investing (SRI) data on global equities, corporate bonds, mutual funds, and ETFs. Founded in 2012, our clients are some of the largest asset managers, asset owners, and indexing companies in the world, representing over $2 trillion in assets under management and advisement.
ABOUT FINMASON INC.
FinMason, a data redistributor and one of the world's largest investment analytics engines for financial services platforms, enables WealthTech platforms to accelerate development and time-to-market while retaining control of their user experience. Built with speed, flexibility, and scalability in mind, the financial technology firm calculates and delivers more than 700 analytics on every publicly-traded asset in the world via one simple API. For more information, visit www.FinMason.com and follow FinMason on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.