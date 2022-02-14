SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OWL, a collaborative global marketplace for the sourcing and procurement of temporary housing, is pleased to announce the winners of the first edition of the OWL´s Best-In-Class Awards. With this prize, OWL recognized the efforts, professionalism, and high-quality service of members in their marketplace that have excelled in 2021 by trusting OWL technology to upgrade their temporary housing process.
Over 400 USA partners, including Relocation Management companies, corporate housing companies, and serviced apartments providers, were eligible for the OWL´s 2021 Best-in-Class award in six categories. The winners are:
- Partner of the Year - Churchill Living
- Most Active Member - ExecuStay Midwest
- Fastest Response Time - Korman Communities
- Trusted Advisor – Interim Homes, Inc.
- Most Business Won - AHI Corporate Housing – Chattanooga, TN
- Highest Conversion Percentage – Relocation America International
"Congratulations to the winners of OWL's inaugural Best-in-Class Awards! We couldn't be prouder of our member winners who fully embraced the use of technology to achieve new levels of success," said Kim Krollman, EVP Strategic Solutions of OWL. "In their unique way, each demonstrated incredible vision and commitment to using OWL technology."
In the category of Trusted Advisor, winner Interim Homes Inc. expressed their satisfaction in receiving the recognition from OWL. "We could not be more proud of our team for achieving a consistency in response and service, providing quality temporary furnished housing solutions," said Philip M. Leonard, Vice President of Sales at Interim Homes, Inc. "We appreciate our partnership with OWL to deliver innovative technology to our global mobility industry!"
The Relocation America International team, winners of the Highest Conversion Percentage category, also shared words of gratitude regarding receiving the award. "We are honored to accept this recognition. The team at OWL has been nothing less than spectacular to work with," said Brad Hamelin, Director of Global Solutions at RAI.
The winners in the Fastest Response Time category, Korman Communities, were also proud of achieving recognition for outstanding performance among all the OWL members. "We AVE by Korman Communities are truly honored! Congratulations to our superstar team members," said Ashley Cerasaro, VP of Communications & Digital Media.
In a corporate LinkedIn post, Churchill Living expressed their gratitude for receiving the OWL Best-In-Class Award. "We are so proud to be awarded Partner of the Year by OWL! Technology is a huge part of our service and operations, and we are constantly looking for ways to streamline our tech and improve our guest experiences. OWL has made this possible."
The AHI Corporate Housing team was happy to receive the recognition. "2022 is looking great! We are very honored and proud to receive the OWL Award for Most Business Won. We love doing business with OWL!" said their representatives on LinkedIn.
Finally, the winners as the Most Active Member, ExecuStay Midwest, also expressed how OWL has helped this company to improve their sourcing process and increase their business. "We have enjoyed working with OWL over the last couple of years. As we continue to grow our supply outside of our core markets, OWL has been a great resource. It is an easy system to use, and the team at OWL is very responsive with any questions we have had," said Gabriel Wacker, CCHP – VP Sales & Marketing of ExecuStay Midwest.
The OWL´s Best-in-Class Awards program will be an annual recognition program. For 2022 it will be expanded to include OWL members worldwide. "We are humbled and appreciative of the outpouring of trust all our members have shown since we launched in 2020. Our mission is to continue growing alongside our members, adding new benefits and features to meet their needs and boost their business," said Kim Krollman.
About OWL
Founded in 2020 by Alex Shahabe, San Diego-headquartered OWL provides a global marketplace for providers to both source and be sourced for long and short-term temporary housing. OWL launched to facilitate a new level of convenience by offering all temporary housing providers complimentary access to fill vacancies and bid on housing requests that best fit their companies' inventory style. For more information and to get started on OWL, visit https://owlmarketplace.com or request more details at info@owlmarketplace.com.
Media Contact
Maria Valls, OWL, +1 424-385-4504, mvalls@owlmarketplace.com
SOURCE OWL