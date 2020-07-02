BOSTON, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Labs, the leader in immersive video conferencing technology and services, announced today that they have entered into a strategic alliance with Japan-based SOURCENEXT CORPORATION (4344:JP), which produces and sells utility software and software products. The company also designs and distributes hardware and peripheral devices. SOURCENEXT will serve as Owl Labs' exclusive go-to-market partner selling the Meeting Owl Pro in Japan.
The news comes as the Japanese government is focused on preventing the spread of COVID-19, strongly insisting people work from home, using teleconference systems, to prevent the spread of the disease. Taking these recent activities into scope, SOURCENEXT decided to place more focus on partnering with software services and hardware from Japan and around the world that are aimed to assist and improve the work-from-anywhere environment.
The Meeting Owl product line is driven by Owl Labs' proprietary Owl Intelligence System™. While sitting in the center of the table, it uses vision and voice recognition to automatically shift the camera to focus on whoever is speaking. This creates a fully immersive and equalized experience for those who can't be on site. Both products are compatible with all popular video conferencing platforms (i.e. Zoom, Google Meet, Skype for Business, Bluejeans, etc.) and accessible to nearly all businesses at a sub $1,000/device price point.
"As hybrid teams and remote work continues to rise at a rapid pace as a result of COVID-19, our team has been dedicated to helping companies adapt around the world," stated John Stevens, Chief Financial Officer at Owl Labs. "As part of that effort, we've partnered with SOURCENEXT to accelerate distribution of the Meeting Owl to the Japanese market. In addition, SOURCENEXT has invested capital in the company which will allow us to accelerate our growth further. We couldn't be more excited about this partnership."
About Owl Labs
Owl Labs is a collaborative technology company dedicated to creating a better workplace experience for today's hybrid workforce of remote and in-office employees. The company's products use emerging technology such as AI to bring teams together for better work. While focused on its core hardware, The Meeting Owl line of products, the company is developing advanced software technology to reinvent the conference room ecosystem and make it smart. Learn more about the company at www.owllabs.com.