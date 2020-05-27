NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Rock Capital ("Owl Rock"), a leading alternative asset manager, announced today the hiring of Jesse Huff, formerly of Oaktree Capital Management, and the expanded role of Nicole Drapkin, Managing Director at Owl Rock, who together will serve as Co-Heads of the firm's opportunistic investing strategy.
Huff most recently served as a managing director and member of Oaktree's Strategic Credit platform where he had been focusing on opportunistic credit since 2014. Prior to Oaktree, Huff was the Global Head of Distressed Debt Trading and Sourcing at The Carlyle Group. He joined Carlyle following a twelve-year career at Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he held a variety of positions across the Risk Arbitrage and Financials & Special Situations divisions.
Drapkin will take on this new role after playing a vital leadership role in building Owl Rock since its inception nearly five years ago. In her time at Owl Rock, she has helped design and implement the investment framework and process that has enabled the firm's significant growth and has been responsible for originating, researching, diligencing and structuring a wide range of investments. Prior to Owl Rock, Nicole was a Principal in the Principal Credit Investments Group at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board focused on sourcing and evaluating credit investments. Prior to that, Drapkin was with Goldman Sachs.
Douglas Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz and Craig Packer, Co-Founders of Owl Rock Capital Partners, said: "We are thrilled to have two such talented, experienced and committed professionals leading our opportunistic investing efforts. Nicole and Jesse have the right mix of expertise and experience to capitalize on compelling investment opportunities while providing an even more comprehensive suite of capital solutions to borrowers and financial sponsors. We look forward to working closely with them both as they drive this key area for Owl Rock. We had long ago identified opportunistic investing as an important element of our long-term vision of the firm and the current market conditions make it especially attractive and relevant today."
About Owl Rock Capital
Owl Rock Capital, together with its subsidiaries ("Owl Rock"), is a New York based direct lending platform with approximately $17.3 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2020. Owl Rock is comprised of a team of seasoned investment professionals with significant and diverse experience from the world's leading investment firms and financial institutions. Owl Rock's relationship-oriented approach to investing provides companies with sizeable commitments to facilitate transactions and support their growth needs with certainty, speed and transparency throughout the entire investment process. For more information, please visit us at www.owlrock.com.
