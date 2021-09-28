HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AXELOS, the governing body who develop, manage, and operate qualifications in IT best practices, have just announced the release of the new ITIL Maturity Model and related ITIL Assessment Service. New Jersey-based OwlPoint, an AXELOS Consulting Partner, is the only firm in the United States currently certified to conduct this new ITIL assessment service.
OwlPoint CEO Mark Blanke puts it this way, "The ITIL Maturity Model is a way for an organization to find out where their services organization really stands. One of the Guiding Principles of ITIL is 'Start where you are.' This assessment lets you know what your current capabilities are so you can develop a roadmap to where you need to be."
Established over 30 years ago, the ITIL framework is the most widely accepted approach to IT service management in the world. In response to popular demand for an IT service management-focused assessment, AXELOS has developed the new ITIL Maturity Model and related ITIL Assessment offerings. It allows consultants to objectively and comprehensively assess an organization's service management capabilities and the maturity of the organization's service value system (SVS) to deliver a structured process in which to drive improvements.
Adam Griffith, an IT best practice consultant and member of the ITIL architect team at AXELOS sums it up. "Unlike some maturity models, the ITIL Maturity Model looks at more than just process. It looks across the entire service management system, exploring the interactions between process, tools, management information and the competency of key personnel to give a truly objective and integrated picture."
ITIL Maturity is a measure of an organization's ability to deliver predictable outcomes including on-time delivery, productivity, quality, compliance, and customer satisfaction. Crucially, it has a proven link to organizational success. At the end, an organization is given a score between "1", which is categorized as "unpredictable and reactive", and "5", seen as "stable and flexible." In short, the higher your organization's ITIL maturity score, the more likely you are to achieve service management and organizational objectives.
The three forms of the ITIL Assessment (Capability, Maturity and Comprehensive) can only be assessed by an approved AXELOS Consulting Partner.
On that point, Mark Blanke relayed, "I cannot tell you how proud and honored OwlPoint is to be the only U.S.-based consultancy able to conduct the ITIL Maturity Model. We have been an AXELOS Consulting Partner for many years, and this is definitely one of the most exciting developments."
About OwlPoint
Founded in 2008, OwlPoint connects the dots between technology and people so that the IT service experience is efficient, pleasant, and aligned to business goals. As a vendor-agnostic consultancy, OwlPoint is not beholden to any technology provider or solution. Grounded by integrity, emboldened by experience, and passionate about helping their clients, OwlPoint provides consulting solutions that ensure effectiveness, scalability, and value for the future.
Organizations interested in learning more about the ITIL Maturity Model can reach out to OwlPoint CEO Mark Blanke at mblanke@owlpoint.com.
About AXELOS
AXELOS is responsible for developing, enhancing and promoting a number of best practice frameworks and methodologies used globally by professionals working primarily in IT service management, project, program and portfolio management and cyber resilience. These methods include ITIL®, the most widely accepted approach to IT service management in the world and AXELOS® ProPath, encompassing PRINCE2® and MSP®. They are adopted by private, public and voluntary sectors in more than 150 countries to improve employees' skills, knowledge and competence in order to make both individuals and organizations work more effectively.
