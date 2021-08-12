HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OwlPoint proudly announces a partnership with XLACollab, the global thought leader in enterprise-level Art and Science of Experience. With this partnership, OwlPoint takes another critical step to assist its clients in leveraging their service management investments to ensure excellent employee experiences. With an ever-tightening job market, companies need to create an experience for employees that is engaging and demonstrates value.
For over a decade, OwlPoint has focused on helping companies improve their operations in the areas of Service Management, Project and Program Management and Governance. This partnership expands its service offerings to help customers create and deliver excellent Experience Management.
"Experience Management is the next level of Service Management and we are delighted to work with XLACollab to bring these new service offerings to market." states Mark Blanke, CEO of OwlPoint.
"OwlPoint, as a certified AXELOS consulting partner, excels in Service Management," Blanke continues. "Together with XLACollab, we can help our customers navigate the transition from the service economy to the experience economy."
Alan Nance, founder of XLACollab, puts it this way, "The best way for a business to improve its digital employee experience is to focus on Experience Management. Working together to create a valued and valuable employee experience that matters for the business is what we do best; combining what a company's leadership knows well, with what we know differently, to create experiences that are too good to be forgotten."
Combining OwlPoint's ADVICE© consulting methodology with the industry authority of Experience Management - XLACollab, means organizations will deliver experiences that make employees and customers happy. This framework will ensure that organizations provide the best experience possible.
About OwlPoint
Founded in 2008, OwlPoint connects the dots between technology and people so that the IT service experience is efficient, pleasant, and aligned to business goals. As a vendor-agnostic consultancy, OwlPoint is not beholden to any technology provider or solution. Grounded by integrity, emboldened by experience, and passionate about helping their clients, OwlPoint provides consulting solutions that ensure effectiveness, scalability, and value for the future.
About XLACollab
XLACollab is an advisory and consultancy that combines art and science to ensure enterprises deliver world-class employee experiences that create a world-class customer experience.
Go farther, faster by building experiences that matter to your business. http://www.xlacollab.com
