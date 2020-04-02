AUSTIN, Texas, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Owner Insite is offering its construction and asset management platforms for free to any organization on the front lines of fighting COVID-19.
The Austin-based software company has two key products organizations such as hospitals, health care providers, face mask manufacturers and hand sanitizer makers would likely find helpful right now. Each takes only about an hour to set up and have a track-record of increasing efficiencies in a variety of ways.
"The last thing any of the people on the front lines of fighting COVID-19 need right now is for decisions to be bogged down in spreadsheet purgatory," said Steve Harper, founder and CEO of Owner Insite. "Our programs have a successful, 11-year track record of greatly reducing the time decision-makers spend analyzing different scenarios, managing projects and inventory, and tracking task checklists."
The two platforms and how they can assist are:
- Owner Insite which helps organizations manage construction projects, such as new hospitals or care centers for the sick. Tasks it's designed for include budgeting, accounting, communications, and project management.
- Asset Management which helps organizations manage all aspects of an asset – and in this context could be used for inventory like face masks, hand sanitizer and other healthcare supplies. Tasks it's designed for include receiving, disseminating and tracking product requests and various status updates.
Both platforms can all be accessed remotely and provide real-time information, analysis and data to users. That data can also quickly be shared with others.
Any organization interested in any of the platforms just needs to fill out this form on Owner Insite's website: https://owner-insite.com/covid-19actionplan/. The programs will be free to use for an entire year.
The company's chief operating officer, Phil Burke, is a 20-year U.S. Army veteran who has extensive experience in supervising and implementing various infrastructure-related maintenance work and combat preparedness for junior personnel.
"We all need to be doing whatever we can right now to help in any way," Burke said. "We know our platforms can play a vital role – and we consider it an honor to help."
About Owner Insite
Owner Insite is an owner-focused construction project management software that has been used on over $1 trillion worth of projects for a variety of clients such as hospitals, K-12 school districts, municipalities and many commercial projects. A solution that has been used on thousands of projects, Owner Insite software is a road tested, rock solid platform that was created to give owners the information they need and project team the platform, process and direction to insure a successful project outcome.
